Kansas City, MO

Artspeak Radio with Jennifer Bricker-Pugh, Marísa Grady, Mauricio Zuñiga, and Theo Cry

Artspeak Radio, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, noon – 1pm CST, 90.1fm KKFI Kansas City Community Radio, streaming live audio www.kkfi.org. Producer/host Maria Vasquez Boyd welcomes painter Jennifer Bricker-PUgh, writer/filmmaker Marísa Grady, artist Mauricio Zuniga, and singer/songwriter Theo Cry. JENNIFER BRICKER-PUGHis an Abstract Expressionist painter known for her vibrant...
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
Drs. Hawkinson and Satterwhite, KU Med Center, discuss the tripledemic

Drs. Hawkinson and Satterwhite discuss the tripledemic with Radio Active Magazine regular Spencer Graves. What are the most important things you need to know to protect yourself, your family, friends and others from the tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV that is currently taking the nation by storm, filling hospitals especially with children with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? How are these diseases transmitted? What percent of people communicating these diseases are like Typhoid Mary a hundred years ago, killing people while refusing to believe that they could possibly be transmitting an infection?
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
Kansas City is changing roads to make life harder for reckless drivers and street racers

David Johnson lives at the corner of 19th Street and Baltimore. It’s an intersection where residents see a lot of illegal street parties and stunt driving. “It's kind of impossible to not notice a car squealing in your intersection near your home,” Johnson says. “So, if it's happening, I'm hearing it. And what's interesting now is that the crowds seem to have increased.”
