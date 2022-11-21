Drs. Hawkinson and Satterwhite discuss the tripledemic with Radio Active Magazine regular Spencer Graves. What are the most important things you need to know to protect yourself, your family, friends and others from the tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV that is currently taking the nation by storm, filling hospitals especially with children with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? How are these diseases transmitted? What percent of people communicating these diseases are like Typhoid Mary a hundred years ago, killing people while refusing to believe that they could possibly be transmitting an infection?

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO