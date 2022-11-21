Read full article on original website
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
kkfi.org
Artspeak Radio with Jennifer Bricker-Pugh, Marísa Grady, Mauricio Zuñiga, and Theo Cry
Artspeak Radio, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, noon – 1pm CST, 90.1fm KKFI Kansas City Community Radio, streaming live audio www.kkfi.org. Producer/host Maria Vasquez Boyd welcomes painter Jennifer Bricker-PUgh, writer/filmmaker Marísa Grady, artist Mauricio Zuniga, and singer/songwriter Theo Cry. JENNIFER BRICKER-PUGHis an Abstract Expressionist painter known for her vibrant...
kcur.org
A Kansas City nonprofit uses sports to encourage Black kids to become lawyers
When she was a law intern, Natasha Scruggs saw an 8-year-old in handcuffs. The experience led her to found JustUs System Inc., a nonprofit aimed at disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline through supplemental education opportunities. "I knew that if we had a program, we wouldn't need to put these children in...
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s
Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KCTV 5
A year after release, Kevin Strickland reflects on life on the ‘outside’ and gives thanks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a year since Kevin Strickland was released from prison. He spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he swears he didn’t commit. The Jackson County Prosecutor and a judge agreed. Strickland recently sat down with investigative reporter Angie Ricono...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
northeastnews.net
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
kkfi.org
Drs. Hawkinson and Satterwhite, KU Med Center, discuss the tripledemic
Drs. Hawkinson and Satterwhite discuss the tripledemic with Radio Active Magazine regular Spencer Graves. What are the most important things you need to know to protect yourself, your family, friends and others from the tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV that is currently taking the nation by storm, filling hospitals especially with children with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? How are these diseases transmitted? What percent of people communicating these diseases are like Typhoid Mary a hundred years ago, killing people while refusing to believe that they could possibly be transmitting an infection?
KMBC.com
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't have
Blackstone Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Blackstone Hotel is located at 817 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also gone by the name of the Jewell Building. It appears to be vacant. On October 18, 2003, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KC-area architecture firm gives insight into stadiums of the future
Downtown baseball continues to be a hot topic less than a week after the Kansas City Royals announced their intention to move away from the Truman Sports Complex.
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hour
1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.
Video shows Westport security guards caught in fight with visitors
It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City's Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer delayed
The Kanas City trial for accused serial killer Fredrick Scott is rescheduled to begin June 5, after his public defender withdrew from the case.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
kcur.org
Kansas City is changing roads to make life harder for reckless drivers and street racers
David Johnson lives at the corner of 19th Street and Baltimore. It’s an intersection where residents see a lot of illegal street parties and stunt driving. “It's kind of impossible to not notice a car squealing in your intersection near your home,” Johnson says. “So, if it's happening, I'm hearing it. And what's interesting now is that the crowds seem to have increased.”
