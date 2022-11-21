Arsenal report: Cody Gakpo may move from PSV for just £38m

Arsenal may pay less than £40m to sign Netherlands hero Cody Gakpo from PSV in January.

That's according to various report that say that the Dutch forward, who scored in his nation's opening game at Qatar 2022, could be heading to the Emirates, snubbing the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton, who all wanted him in the summer.

Gakpo nodded the Netherlands in front against Senegal in their opening game of the World Cup, before team-mate Davy Klaassen finished the job in a 2-0 win, and soon it appears the winger could be moving clubs.

Cody Gakpo of PSV tussles with Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the Europa League match between between the pair in Eindhoven, Netherlands (Image credit: Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Speaking to GiveMeSport , Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth recently claimed that Gakpo's versatility was one of his strongest traits and that this could be one of the key reasons that Mikel Arteta is exploring a deal.

“Arsenal is an interesting one, because, throughout the transfer window, I think the right side of the attack was a priority position,” Sheth said. “Now, Gakpo’s priority position, and preferred position, is on the left, but he can play in the centre and he can play on the right.

“At the moment, Saka’s occupying that right side of the front three just now. He would be someone that Arsenal would look at. I think it would fit the profile as well, as far as Arteta is concerned, because we know what he's trying to build a squad of young players who've got high ceilings and high potential so it could be one that Arsenal do look at in January, potentially, but the summer is more realistically.”

Now, various reports are backing up these claims and say that Gunners technical director Edu is "accelerating" the move.

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to improve his Arsenal squad (Image credit: Robin Jones / Getty Images)

It's been widely reported that PSV demanded £38 million for Gakpo, who reportedly tied up an extension to his deal last January to protect his value. Southampton and Leeds United were both interested in the player in the summer but are thought to be out of the race now, due to the 23-year-old's scintillating form.

Gakpo is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt .