Who are the Squadron Supreme - Marvel's Justice League

By George Marston
 3 days ago

The Avengers is well known as the premiere superhero team of Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios, comprised of Marvel's biggest and best-loved heroes. But did you know that Marvel also has its own Justice League?

Well, sort of… We're talking of course about the Squadron Supreme, a superhero team from another world in Marvel's Multiverse who are designed to resemble the members of DC's Justice League - and who are the latest subjects of rumors that they might soon come to the MCU, perhaps as enemies for the Thunderbolts.

Created in the '60s as a somewhat tongue-in-cheek way to have the Avengers and the Justice League fight, the Squadron Supreme has since evolved into a team all its own – and spawned a Marvel (and DC) tradition of having their characters fight pastiche versions of the other publisher's popular heroes.

So who are the members of the Squadron Supreme, and how do they relate not just to the DC heroes they're loosely based on, but to the Marvel Universe at large?

We'll answer these questions right now.

Who is the Squadron Supreme?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Way back in the late '60s, legendary Avengers creators Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema had a funny idea to pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against DC's Justice League, a clash that was on the minds of fans even in the early days of both teams. But without a publishing agreement with DC, they had to go about things on the sly.

Enter the Squadron Sinister in 1969's Avengers #69 – a team of doppelgangers created by the cosmic Grandmaster to challenge the Avengers who resembled core members of DC's Justice League.

Thomas definitively stated in an interview in the book The Justice League Companion that the Squadron was purposely designed to resemble the Justice League, as a way to have them fight the Avengers in an era when such a crossover between publishers was unlikely to happen - kinda like the current comic environment of 2022.

Initially comprised of Hyperion, a solar-powered Superman analog; The Whizzer, a Flash-style super-speedster who takes his goofy name from an even goofier Golden Age Marvel hero; Nighthawk, a brutal vigilante in the style of Batman; and Doctor Spectrum, who can build light constructs sorta like the Green Lantern, the team would quickly grow into something else entirely when creators and fans latched onto their potential as characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following their debut as the Squadron Sinister, Roy Thomas and Sal's brother John Buscema (who together with Thomas also created the Vision, Ultron, the Kree-Skrull War, and even the relationship between Vision and Scarlet Witch that forms the basis of WandaVision ) revamped the characters in Avengers #85 as the Squadron Supreme, a team of heroes from another world in Marvel's Multiverse that expanded the roster beyond Hyperion, Nighthawk, Doctor Spectrum, and the Whizzer. Instead of doppelgangers, the original Squadron Sinister were revealed as having been summoned by the Grandmaster from their home reality.

Through their subsequent appearances in titles like Defenders and Thor, the Squadron became an expansive team on their own world, including characters such as Power Princess (Wonder Woman), Amphibian (Aquaman), Skymax the Skrullian Skymaster (Martian Manhunter), Golden Archer (Green Arrow), Lady Lark (Black Canary), Tom Thumb (the Atom), Blue Eagle (Hawkman), Moonglow (Zatanna), and Nuke (Firestorm).

They even had a whole team of villains known as the Institute of Evil, some of whom were also DC analogs who eventually joined the Squadron, including Apex (Gorilla Grodd), Lamprey (Parasite), Mink (Catwoman), and Shape (Plastic Man).

Some of the Squadron also came to the core Marvel Universe for extended periods of time.

Nighthawk , who was often philosophically at odds with his fellow members of the Squadron, became a part of Marvel's Defenders. Revealed to have a history as wealthy playboy Kyle Richmond, Nighthawk remained in the Marvel Universe for some time, even spawning some core Marvel Universe successors - one of whom is currently a member of the Avengers .

Meanwhile, the Squadron Sinister version of the Whizzer became Spider-Man villain Speed Demon, a one-time member of the Thunderbolts who still runs around the Marvel Universe causing trouble.

The Squadron Supreme in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Many of these characters were created or got their first prominent stories in the '80s thanks to writer Mark Gruenwald (who also co-created John Walker/U.S. Agent, Flag-Smasher, and many other ideas that appeared in Disney Plus's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming series).

In a 12-issue Squadron Supreme limited series, Gruenwald, alongside John Buscema, painted a picture of the Squadron's world where they had taken over the United States, deciding to turn it into a utopia – though things predictably go wrong.

(He also leaned heavily into the team's DC-pastiche origins, adding touches like Hyperion putting on special glasses when he used his powers – the opposite of Clark Kent's gimmick of removing his glasses to become Superman).

Over the years, that's the take that has often informed the themes of later Squadron Supreme stories. Though they've been rebooted across other continuities a few times, including the Marvel MAX title Supreme Power , the concept that the Squadron Supreme are easily corrupted and sometimes power-hungry has translated through many versions of the team.

The Squadron has also been shown to be easily manipulated by villains, from their original summoning by the Grandmaster, to a post-Heroes Reborn story in which the Squadron accused the returning Avengers who had been trapped in the alt-reality Heroes Reborn universe of being imposters, under the manipulation of the Controller.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Oddly enough, that story, from writer Kurt Busiek and artist George Perez's Avengers run , predated their official Avengers Vs. JLA limited series by just a few years).

One version of Hyperion, the last survivor of a world in Marvel's Multiverse that was destroyed in the lead-up to 2015's Secret Wars limited series, joined the Avengers for a while before forming his own short-lived version of the Squadron Supreme consisting of sole survivors from dead worlds.

In the current Marvel Universe, the Squadron Supreme consists of team leader Doctor Spectrum, Hyperion, Nighthawk, Power Princess, and Blur (R.I.P. the world's worst codename 'The Whizzer').

They operate as the Squadron Supreme of America under the guidance of agent Phil Coulson and General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (the Hulk's old rival), as a U.S.-controlled answer to the globally-focused Avengers.

This version of the Squadron Supreme were the villains of 2021's Heroes Reborn event, in which the world was remade with the Avengers never having existed, and the Squadron taking their place.

As previously mentioned, the version of Nighthawk from that story is currently a member of the Avengers.

The Squadron Supreme in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Could the Squadron Supreme come to the MCU? There's a current (totally unconfirmed) rumor making the internet rounds that says it's possible.

That rumor is based on a purported casting call for the Thunderbolts movie, which is supposedly seeking someone to play an "evil Superman" type character as one of the film's villains.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Naturally, given the Multiverse Saga's focus on Variants and alt-realities, the purported casting call has fans thinking that Hyperion of the Squadron Supreme, who debuted as Marvel's literal "evil Superman," might be a good candidate for the movie - perhaps bringing some of his Squadron Supreme allies with him.

Will it come to pass? Who knows. But the MCU has yet to take the plunge on a full supervillain team - could the Squadron Supreme fit the bill?

Read about the best Avengers stories of all time.

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies

Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
ComicBook

Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename

An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Looks for Captain America and More X-Men Event Sins of Sinister

The X-Men event Sins of Sinister will explore what happens when one of the Marvel Universe's most dangerous masterminds, Mister Sinister, finally gets what he's always wanted. Readers will enter a new Marvel universe created by Mister Sinister's schemes. Marvel has revealed a first look at what those plans create for some of Marvel's most recognizable characters. Taking place in three miniseries -- Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers — and three different time periods, each drawn by a different artist. Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti handle 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future, respectively. Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men), Al Ewing (X-Men Red), and Si Spurrier (Legion of X) are writing Sins of Sinister.
BGR.com

Leak reveals a new hero who will join Marvel’s Avengers

Moon Knight is an MCU TV show unlike any other, as Marvel went out of its way to remove any big Easter eggs that would have connected the story and character with the Avengers. Marvel only snuck in deliberate details that gave us a good idea of the Moon Knight timeline and offered a key hint about the Multiverse Saga’s big villain.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66

Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
The Independent

Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
BGR.com

The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it

Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

