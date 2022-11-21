37. Ashtabula, OH metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
cleveland19.com
Sheetz drops price of select gas to under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz lowered its prices for unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon for the week of Thanksgiving. The $1.99 per gallon of unleaded 88 fuel is approximately $1.58 cheaper than the average in Ohio, according to Sheetz and AAA. The discounted price to save drivers...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cleveland Hopkins airport temporarily shuts down after driver breaches fence, accesses airfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had to temporarily shut down on the busy day before Thanksgiving after a person drove through a gate onto the airfield. The incident happened at 9 p.m. The person drove through an airfield gate, according to airport officials. “To maintain the highest...
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
Black bear spotted wandering around NE Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Local grocery store doing what it can to keep Thanksgiving prices low
Tuesday evening, the Struthers IGA store was busy, but owner Don Gabriel expected it to pick up even more throughout the evening.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Cleveland Scene
40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
27 First News
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0