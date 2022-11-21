ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

#37. Ashtabula, OH metro area

The Herald News
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.956

- Total homes sold: 16

- Median sale price: $137,750

Cleveland.com

Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now

The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

