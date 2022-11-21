Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons police arrest Kansas man wanted on outstanding federal charges
PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police arrested a Kansas man wanted on multiple felony warrants Tuesday night. Tremayne Darkis, 43, of Columbus, had outstanding warrants out of Labette County for aggravated kidnapping, and domestic battery. He also had a probation and parole warrant out of Missouri and a federal arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Man wanted for federal, local charges arrested in Parsons
After several weeks of investigating, Parsons authorities find a man wanted for federal and local charges.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
Fire marshal investigates Commerce fire; person found dead
Authorities respond to a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma, and say there was a fatality.
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce resident dies in house fire
COMMERCE, Okla. – An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a Commerce resident, Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been released. Horn said not all of the victim’s family had been notified. Horn said the state Fire Marshal...
kggfradio.com
Commerce, OK Police Officer Released from Hospital After Chase
A Commerce, Oklahoma police officer has been released from the hospital after being admitted in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit Saturday night. Vernon Moyer was about two miles north of Commerce in pursuit of a vehicle after initiating a traffic stop according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Moyer says...
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30. Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
Help Catch-a-Crook, Residential Burglars caught on camera
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases images and video of two men wanted in relation to Residential Burglaries in the county. In security video you see two men enter a door in the darkness. One man quickly disables the BLINK! camera and the video clip ends. Suspects may be in stolen 2021 red Toyota Venza with KS LIC....
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt
Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
WIBW
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
kggfradio.com
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
kggfradio.com
U.S. 169 Between Chanute and Iola to Open Today
U.S. 169 north of Chanute is expected to open late this afternoon. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 169 between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola has been closed since December 2021 for reconstruction. For information on highway conditions and closings, you can...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
