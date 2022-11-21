expandTaylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" rules 'Billboard' Hot 100 while Bebe Rexha notches her first top 10 in years

Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
I spent a day filming with two of YouTube's biggest stars and discovered hanging out with influencers was not what I'd imagined
Logan Paul look-a-like Rodney Petersen never expected to get a chance to actually film with his doppelganger, until he reached out.
Comments / 0