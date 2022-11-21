16th Street Holiday Drive-Through returns for 3rd year

What started as one random act of kindness three years ago has turned into an annual tradition, and it continues to grow for one local family.

Beth Fink wanted to instill in her two sons the importance of giving back with random acts of kindness during the holiday season. Three years ago, she and her family decided to host a holiday parade on their block of 16th Street in Owatonna to raise money for local nonprofit organizations as part of the family’s personal tradition of doing 25 days of random acts of kindness throughout the month of December.

The first year they donated to Rachel’s Light and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, and last year they opted to donate to Steele County Toys for Toys and We All Play Owatonna. This year, the crew behind the parade has chosen Real Life and the Husky Angel Fund for Nutrition Services as the donation destinations.

Real Life is a component of Young Life, a non-denominational youth ministry organization that focuses on caring for kids at the Alternative Learning Center (ALC), Choice Academy and the REACH program at Owatonna High School. The Husky Angel Fund was established in the school district to assist families and students in paying for school meals.

“We got together with the neighbors who have been involved to talk about who we wanted to donate to this year” Fink said. “We more or less did a poll on what we all think or if someone knew of a particular organization that is in need, or if they are involved, and we settled on Real Life and the Angel Fund.”

The parade, as in years prior, will go down 16th Street SE in either direction from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Residents along either side of the street will decorate their homes, and hot chocolate and cookies will be available. All donations to support the two local organizations are free will, according to Fink.

She spoke of how heartwarming it was to see her boys so excited to get involved in this project the last two years. Because restrictions were still in place, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the kids were still in distance learning, they missed out on seeing their friends, classmates and teachers. She described how elated they were when they saw friends arrive to check out the displays on the street during the first year.

The restrictions surrounding the pandemic, and now the drive-thru parade, have also brought her and her family closer to her neighbors.

“We all knew each other, but during the pandemic, when everything was shut down, we would have social distanced gatherings in backyards or driveways,” she said. “And then when we started doing the parade as a community, it brought us closer together, and we’re all great friends now.”

Through the growth of the parade, the crew has been able to raise more than $5,000 for local organizations, and Fink said, so long as the neighbors and community come together, the event will continue every year.

“We weren’t sure if we were going to do it again this year,” she said. “But our kids and the neighbor boy started asking when the parade was coming back, so we decided to do it again.”

Fink said last year not as many people drove by compared to the 2020 parade, because there were several other events happening in the community on the night of the parade. She and the neighbors made sure to pick a day where there was not much else happening, in hopes that more people come.

“Regardless of how many people come, I think the kids and the neighbors still really enjoy it,” she said. “The boys really look forward to it, and the whole point is to spread holiday joy and kindness.”

She said, with the Downtown Holiday parade taking place the week prior, she hopes that people will come out to kick off the holiday season there, and then get into the holiday spirit of giving back and coming together as a community at 16th Street days later.

If you are unable to make it to the parade, donations can still be made on the YoungLife website. Donations can also be sent to the Husky Fund at the district office. Checks should be made payable to ISD761 with Husky Angel Fund on the memo line.