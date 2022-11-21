Read full article on original website
Who wins in potential Suns-Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora?
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked for a couple months regarding Jae Crowder. HoopsHype reported the latest news Monday that Grayson Allen “was discussed in trade talks” involving Crowder. The salaries don’t exactly matchup as Allen is due $8.5 million this season and Crowder is...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Cheap Shot Called Out By Devin Booker And Charles Barkley
It was his most memorable play as a Laker so far, so there's that?
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine
All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
This Heat-Warriors Trade Features Jimmy Butler
Parity is something plenty of NBA fans want to see. They may never get their wish. Somehow, some NBA franchises just stand apart from the rest. Using whatever combination of market size, brand recognition, and general competency, some teams will always rise to the top. For example, the Golden State...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features John Collins
When someone continuously threatens to leave you, eventually, you ought to leave them. Sometimes, it feels like NBA teams don’t value a player properly. Go where you’re wanted. Just because someone doesn’t value you doesn’t mean that nobody will. You just need to find that person – or, organization.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Utah Jazz are looking to trade Rudy Gay.
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Collin Sexton
If you have a goal that you are passionate about, it’s easy to get tunnel vision. That’s true for NBA teams as well. Sometimes, that can be problematic. Of course, it’s good to focus on a goal. At the same time, circumstances can change. Sometimes, your goals should change with them.
This Spurs-Warriors Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
It never feels good to give up on somebody. NBA teams need to make the same considerations. With that said, sometimes you have to. Fool me once, etc. If you give someone enough chances and they continue to let you down, you may have to cut them loose. Once an...
This Nets-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
In some ways, the NBA is like a soap opera. It’s not trying to be. This is a professional sports league. Yet, somehow, drama surrounds the league. It has protagonists and antagonists like any good narrative. With that said, many see the Brooklyn Nets as the league’s bad guys....
