Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Vitamins for Type 2 Diabetes: What’s Recommended?
People with type 2 diabetes may be interested in learning if vitamin supplements may be helpful for treatment. Type 2 diabetes is treated with lifestyle and dietary changes and, in some cases, medications. Nutrients are best derived from food sources, but in a true deficiency, supplements may be helpful. It's...
verywellhealth.com
Sulfonylureas: Brand Comparison for Type 2 Diabetes
Sulfonylureas are a class of medications used to manage type 2 diabetes. The drugs work by encouraging the release of insulin from the pancreas to help lower blood sugar levels. This article discusses everything you need to know about how sulfonylureas work for type 2 diabetes and what to expect...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
verywellhealth.com
Does Physical Therapy Really Help Arthritis Pain?
Physical therapy (PT) is a common treatment for arthritis. When combined with other treatments like medication, physical therapy can be extremely effective in reducing symptoms of arthritis. This article will discuss how physical therapy, particularly for the larger joints such as the shoulder, hips, and knees can decrease joint pain...
verywellhealth.com
Paying for Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment: Insurance Coverage
Psoriatic arthritis is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes symptoms like pain, joint stiffness, and skin lesions called plaques. There are many ways to treat psoriatic arthritis. Cost of treatment depends on several factors like severity of symptoms, what treatments are used, and insurance coverage. This article covers psoriatic arthritis...
verywellhealth.com
How Geographic Atrophy Is Treated
Geographic atrophy treatment options remain limited. Treatment pathways for this advanced eye condition range from making lifestyle changes to prevent it from occurring to methods of maximizing remaining vision. This article will discuss treatment for geographic atrophy, including lifestyle changes, over-the-counter vitamins, vision-maximizing procedures, and other possibilities. Home Remedies and...
verywellhealth.com
Aging Isn’t Synonymous With Depression
As a psychiatrist who focuses on an older population, there is one thing I share with every client: Depression is not a normal part of the aging process, but it is something that older adults do go through. Experiences with depression as you age often go undiagnosed. Some people simply...
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Lipase Test?
A lipase test is a blood test that measures the protein lipase. Lipase is an enzyme made by the pancreas that aids in the digestion and absorption of fat. It is natural for a low amount of lipase to circulate in the blood, but higher levels may be a sign of pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) or some other type of pancreatic disease.
verywellhealth.com
Arthritis Surgery: Options, Pros vs. Cons, Surgeons
Arthritis can cause symptoms like joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. The main goal of surgeries used to treat arthritis is to restore proper function and mobility. This article will focus on the important considerations you should take when contemplating surgery as a treatment option for arthritis. Arthritis Surgery Considerations. There...
verywellhealth.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
Heart failure is a chronic condition that, if untreated, typically gets progressively worse over time. With advances in medical technology and more knowledge about how heart failure develops, most people no longer receive one-size-fits-all treatment for heart failure. A combination of aggressive lifestyle changes and medical care aimed at optimizing...
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Heart Disease: What Is the Relationship?
If you have ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might be at an increased risk for heart disease. However, it's possible to lower your risk for heart disease by following a nutritious diet and making lifestyle changes. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and heart disease, the risks of these...
verywellhealth.com
Skin Peeling on Hands
Skin peeling on the hands is typically caused by dry skin or exposure to environmental elements like chemicals or the sun. In other cases, the skin on your hands can peel because of an underlying health condition. This article discusses the causes, treatments, and possible complications of skin peeling on...
verywellhealth.com
How Fasting Helps Lower Blood Pressure
Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary trend that benefits blood pressure, weight loss, inflammation, cholesterol, and blood sugar. This article focuses on the relationship between fasting and blood pressure, reviews the problems that come with high blood pressure, and looks at how fasting may be one way to help lower it.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Pseudomonas
Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a naturally occurring bacterium that lives in soil, water, and plants. It is harmless in the environment but can cause opportunistic infections when it enters the human body, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Pseudomonas may invade organ systems, including the blood, lungs, soft tissue (skin,...
verywellhealth.com
Overcoming the Eczema Stigma
Eczema is a chronic skin condition that affects around 7.5% of Americans. Though most cases of eczema are considered mild, people with moderate or severe cases often experience a low quality of life due to symptoms like redness, swelling, and itching; poor self-esteem; and the stigma that comes with the illness.
verywellhealth.com
Sustiva (Efavirenz) – Oral
Sustiva (efavirenz) is a prescription drug used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It may be used alone or with other HIV medications. It is approved for use in adults and children at least 3 months old who weigh 3.5 kilograms, about 7.7 pounds, or more. Efavirenz belongs to...
verywellhealth.com
Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole) - Oral
Warning: Vimovo (naproxen and esomeprazole), like all nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), has a boxed warning, which is the most serious warning required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The warning states the following safety risks with Vimovo. NSAIDs, such as naproxen in Vimovo, can increase the risk of clots,...
Comments / 0