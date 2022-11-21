ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Kait 8

PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

9 Things to Do in Craighead County

Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro. The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr. According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion

Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
MARION, AR
Kait 8

Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, city and local businesses said they see people racing down the street daily. Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes. After new speed tables were installed...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip. A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

$11 million in convenience store sales top recent property deals

KG Jonesboro 1393 LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $7.77 million to buy a convenience store on Johnson Ave. The deal was completed Sept. 19. SBS...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Business owner arrested for violating hot check law

A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

2023 Cardinals Caravan features a stop in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cardinals Caravan returns and the Birds on the Bat will stop in Jonesboro. Circle Saturday, January 14th on the calendar. The St. Louis baseball party starts at 12pm at Embassy Suites (223 Red Wolf Blvd). Current Cardinals players along with alumni & broadcasters will be at the event.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
CHARLOTTE, AR
Kait 8

DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
CORNING, AR
Kait 8

Home burglary ends with one shot

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Three people dead after Saturday crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Kait 8

Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meal for the hungry, homeless, and lonely, The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is an annual tradition feeding the mouths of those who need it most around northeast Arkansas. Thanksgiving is all about food, friends, and family, but for those who have nowhere to go the...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County

Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
OSCEOLA, AR
