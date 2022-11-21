38. Mount Airy, NC metro area

Related
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, […]
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
North Carolina poll finds one kind of pie squashes all the others. What pie do you prefer for Thanksgiving?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A High Point University Poll says you have an eye for a certain holiday pie, and that piqued our palate to challenge your choice. In a poll of 1,015 adults in North Carolina conducted Nov. 10-17, exactly 1 in 4 respondents (25%) said pumpkin pie was their favorite holiday pie. […]
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
cbs17
Wes says another light snow winter in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous saying “third time’s a charm” may work for a lot of things in life, but for those wanting snow this winter in central North Carolina, that’s not the case. A third and rare La Nina in a row this...
Mount Airy News
Waiting game on for ‘Project Cobra’
City board approves incentive package, joining county. With incentive packages now approved by both Mount Airy and Surry County officials to lure a planned expansion of a local corporation, officials now must sit back with fingers crossed and hope it reaches fruition. The company involved has not been identified publicly,...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
International Business Times
Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays
Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the final member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring. Snow lovers will enjoy Van’s predictions. His total snowfall prediction is higher than Emily Byrd’s and Charles Ewing’s. Here is his full list of predictions: Colder […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
