Macon, GA

#42. Macon, GA metro area

By Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.958

- Total homes sold: 41

- Median sale price: $248,000

wgxa.tv

Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MACON, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Saturday voting approved in Bibb but only on Pio Nono

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to hold Saturday voting on November 26 according to Mercer University CCJ's Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian who was present at the vote. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the teens stole cars between November 19 and 22. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ shares 69 years of news coverage with Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 69 years ago, then-General Manager Albert Sanders first signed on, bringing 13WMAZ to life. "I remember sitting in the announcer's booth and feeling that half of Macon was tuned in and I was extremely nervous. I remember that, but I did make it through the script," he said with a chuckle.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
