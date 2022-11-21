42. Macon, GA metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMAZ
Yay in Your Day: Gloria Thaxton at Kroger on Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As part as our ongoing 'Put Some Yay in Your Day series' we are putting a spotlight on on a Kroger employee in Warner Robins who is sure to put a smile on your face. With every interaction Gloria Thaxton hopes to spread positivity to...
Potholes on Sudan Road in Peach County are 'Driving Me Crazy'
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like it's pothole season in Central Georgia. One woman in Peach County says her neighborhood street is full of them and when the county patches them up, they’re only temporary solutions to the problem. She says she's fed up and it's driving...
wgxa.tv
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
WMAZ
'They were all about doing things that would service the public': Dublin Motel on historic preservation list
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dudley Motel and Cafe in Dublin is on a statewide list of endangered historic places. Last year the city proposed a park to honor its original owner Herbert Dudley. Hub Dudley Motel and Café served as a refuge for African Americans traveling through Central Georgia....
Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
allongeorgia.com
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputies looking for information on missing, wanted woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman wanted on two outstanding warrants has been reported missing in Houston County. According to Houston County Deputies, 32-year-old Chelsea Metz was last seen by her family on November 3rd in Houston County and is believed to now be in the Metro Atlanta area.
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WMAZ
Saturday voting approved in Bibb but only on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to hold Saturday voting on November 26 according to Mercer University CCJ's Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian who was present at the vote. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/23/22
Bibb deputies continue to investigate what led up to a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Two people were shot at the Manchester at Wesleyan on Tuesday.
'I'm over-blessed': Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' feeds over 400 people this Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, deputies swept out to homes across Houston County, not on a raid, but on a mission to make sure families had everything they needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. This is the 11th year of Operation Arresting Hunger, a project that assists families in the...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Saddlebag Tenant Farmhouse, Washington County
This is a nice example of the saddlebag form, with a slightly taller chimney than most I’ve documented. It also features board-and-batten siding, another common feature of many utilitarian dwellings.
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the teens stole cars between November 19 and 22. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
41nbc.com
Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
Rain is forecast, so will the Macon Pops concert still kick off the Christmas Light Extravaganza?
MACON, Ga. — Up to 10,000 people are expected in downtown Friday evening to kickoff the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza. Those checking the weather forecast, which shows an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, decreasing to 40 percent that night, might have doubts about whether the free Macon Pops concert is still a go.
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
41nbc.com
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
13WMAZ shares 69 years of news coverage with Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 69 years ago, then-General Manager Albert Sanders first signed on, bringing 13WMAZ to life. "I remember sitting in the announcer's booth and feeling that half of Macon was tuned in and I was extremely nervous. I remember that, but I did make it through the script," he said with a chuckle.
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
