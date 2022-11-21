ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

secretdallas.com

Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up

Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane

Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
DALLAS, TX
InsideHook

Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off

Malai Kitchen opened in Dallas’s West Village neighborhood in 2011, and today counts four DFW locations under its banner. Led by husband-and-wife team Braden and Yasmin Wages, the concept was inspired by the couple’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. That means dishes like xiu mai, pad thai, flavor-packed curries and a wok-fried whole branzino. It also means six Asian-style beers brewed in-house at the Southlake location’s nano brewery, which isn’t something you see everyday.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Operation Christmas Child: Making a difference one shoebox at a time

Canyon Falls resident Cathy Ralston has always been in the giving spirit. Even before she joined Operation Christmas Child as a year-round volunteer a few years ago, she knew of the organization’s good deeds as far back as the early 1990s. And, on her own time, she was transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts loaded with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: A season of gratitude

In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound park reopens with new play structures

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has reopened Peacock Park and its new playground features. The playground at Peacock Park, 3000 Old Settlers Road, was shut down in early October so that crews could install a new play structure with a new peacock theme. It was reopened late last week to give families a look at the new features.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville bans use, sale of fireworks

The Bartonville Town Council recently approved an ordinance banning the use and sale of fireworks within town limits. Bartonville was one of only a few area municipalities that didn’t ban fireworks. Most temporary fireworks stands get set up before the New Year and Independence Day holidays in unincorporated parts of the county, but there was one that usually set up in Bartonville, on FM 407.
BARTONVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes. The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson. Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall. Watson came on Nov. 6 and was...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Cinema to Open in Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

