Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
secretdallas.com
Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up
Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
Marcus, Flower Mound cheerleaders to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
When you’re watching the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, keep an eye out for cheerleaders from Marcus and Flower Mound high schools, making their debut in the classic Thanksgiving tradition. About six months ago, Flower Mound Jaguar cheerleaders found out they were invited to participate...
Parlor Doughnuts brings flavored doughnuts, artisanal breakfast to Southlake
Parlor Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and are made with layers of fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to its website. (Courtesy Parlor Doughnuts) Fried, layered doughnuts covered with toppings are now available in Southlake. Parlor Doughnuts opened its Southlake...
Marcus senior earns major role in star-studded Christmas movie
Claire Capek has filmed hundreds of auditions. She’s also memorized thousands of pages of scripts, wowed casting directors at nearly every turn, and kept her chin up despite her fair share of no callbacks — all with the belief that her first big acting break was somewhere out there in the universe.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off
Malai Kitchen opened in Dallas’s West Village neighborhood in 2011, and today counts four DFW locations under its banner. Led by husband-and-wife team Braden and Yasmin Wages, the concept was inspired by the couple’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. That means dishes like xiu mai, pad thai, flavor-packed curries and a wok-fried whole branzino. It also means six Asian-style beers brewed in-house at the Southlake location’s nano brewery, which isn’t something you see everyday.
Operation Christmas Child: Making a difference one shoebox at a time
Canyon Falls resident Cathy Ralston has always been in the giving spirit. Even before she joined Operation Christmas Child as a year-round volunteer a few years ago, she knew of the organization’s good deeds as far back as the early 1990s. And, on her own time, she was transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts loaded with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products.
myfoxzone.com
Road closures, the best time to drive and where you can go for last minute groceries. Here's your Thanksgiving cheat sheet.
DALLAS — For thousands of North Texans, the only way to begin Thanksgiving Day is at the starting line of one of the many Turkey Trot races across the DFW Metroplex. Turkey Trot races will close a number of streets in cities like Dallas, Frisco and Forth Worth for a portion of Thursday morning.
Mitchell: A season of gratitude
In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
Flower Mound park reopens with new play structures
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has reopened Peacock Park and its new playground features. The playground at Peacock Park, 3000 Old Settlers Road, was shut down in early October so that crews could install a new play structure with a new peacock theme. It was reopened late last week to give families a look at the new features.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
Dozen of accidents reported in Tarrant County to start off the holiday weekend
It’s been a tough start to the holiday weekend on Tarrant County highways. Med-Star reports nearly three dozen crashes on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travellers were hitting the road.
Guitars & Growlers holding soft opening in Flower Mound this weekend
Guitars & Growlers — a one-stop shop for food, handcrafted guitars, craft beer and live music — is holding a soft opening this weekend for its new location in Flower Mound. Friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi partnered to bring the third Guitars & Growlers location to 400...
Bartonville bans use, sale of fireworks
The Bartonville Town Council recently approved an ordinance banning the use and sale of fireworks within town limits. Bartonville was one of only a few area municipalities that didn’t ban fireworks. Most temporary fireworks stands get set up before the New Year and Independence Day holidays in unincorporated parts of the county, but there was one that usually set up in Bartonville, on FM 407.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes. The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson. Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall. Watson came on Nov. 6 and was...
A fire tears through The Duck Creek golf course in Garland
The Duck Creek golf course in Garland will be closed at least through Saturday after a fire tore through the clubhouse. The fire was reported about 3:00 this morning.
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0