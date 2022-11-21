LSU dug deep into the transfer portal by necessity when Brian Kelly took over last December. The Tigers had 39 scholarship players and while Kelly needed to recruit as many quality freshmen to the program as possible, he also knew that this first year was going to be about talent accumulation via the portal as well. LSU ultimately took in 15 players via the 2022 recruiting class and 15 players out of the transfer portal to beef up the roster numbers for this season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO