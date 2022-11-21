ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUCountry

Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
southeasthoops.com

Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Tigers Aim To Stay In College Football Playoff Race

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Tigers are aiming for their sixth straight win to cap the regular season, as they get set for an SEC title game showdown next week against Georgia. Meanwhile, the Aggies have had a disappointing season at 3-7, with Jimbo Fisher trying to lead his team to their first win since September 24.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

How LSU is gearing up for transfer portal window opening

LSU dug deep into the transfer portal by necessity when Brian Kelly took over last December. The Tigers had 39 scholarship players and while Kelly needed to recruit as many quality freshmen to the program as possible, he also knew that this first year was going to be about talent accumulation via the portal as well. LSU ultimately took in 15 players via the 2022 recruiting class and 15 players out of the transfer portal to beef up the roster numbers for this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Tarpons push into Thibodaux Tournament Finals with win over Southside

The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic. The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School

One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
