4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU
The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
tigerrag.com
No. 12 LSU women look to broaden horizons away from home with two games in Goombay Splash
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU will play its first game away from home Thursday against George Mason and UAB in the Goombay Splash at Gateway Christian Academy. LSU (5-0) will face George Mason 1 p.m. CDT Thursday and with a win would face UAB Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers would face UAB at 1 p.m. on Friday with a first-game loss against George Mason.
southeasthoops.com
Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Tigers Aim To Stay In College Football Playoff Race
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Tigers are aiming for their sixth straight win to cap the regular season, as they get set for an SEC title game showdown next week against Georgia. Meanwhile, the Aggies have had a disappointing season at 3-7, with Jimbo Fisher trying to lead his team to their first win since September 24.
How LSU is gearing up for transfer portal window opening
LSU dug deep into the transfer portal by necessity when Brian Kelly took over last December. The Tigers had 39 scholarship players and while Kelly needed to recruit as many quality freshmen to the program as possible, he also knew that this first year was going to be about talent accumulation via the portal as well. LSU ultimately took in 15 players via the 2022 recruiting class and 15 players out of the transfer portal to beef up the roster numbers for this season.
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons push into Thibodaux Tournament Finals with win over Southside
The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic. The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off 2021-22 5A champ Zachary; Airline, Haughton win
The Bossier Bearkats defeated 2021-22 Class 5A state champion Zachary 36-34 in the City of Lights tournament Tuesday in Natchitoches. The Bearkats broke the Broncos’ 32-game winning streak. Keyshun Johnson and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with nine points each. Tahj Roots added seven and Kerel Woods five. Brandon Rogers...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
postsouth.com
One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School
One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s...
Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke
Sinbad, a beloved comedian who visited Baton Rouge's L'Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among capital area audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk.
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
