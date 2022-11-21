Stetson Bennett (QB #13) – After what feels like a 37-year college career, Stetson Bennett will suit up for the final time “Between the Hedges” this upcoming Saturday. At this point, we have all heard Bennett’s remarkable story from walk-on to national champion. It’s difficult to put into words how much Bennett means to UGA, but there is still plenty to accomplish this season. It will certainly be an emotional day for Bennett and the Dawgs taking on their little brothers from the ATL in the final home game of the season. Bennett deserves all the cheers and support that will come his way during his last home game of his college career.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO