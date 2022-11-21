Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com
Our beloved University is what it is today because of the incredible contributions made by Vincent Joseph Dooley
What Vince Dooley meant to me is what he meant to the University of Georgia in the early ’60s and what his leadership brought about. If you evaluate Georgia’s football situation in late 1963, when he was hired, you easily conclude that athletics at the state university was enveloped in sodden dire straits’ atmosphere.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
bulldawgillustrated.com
‘Coach’… a Renaissance Legend, who meant so much to so many …
This article was compiled by Jeff Dantzler, Cheri Leavy, Vance Leavy and Murray Poole. With any source one seeks, the definitions of “a Renaissance man” run pretty similar. One dictionary defines a Renaissance man thusly: A present-day man who has acquired profound knowledge or proficiency in more than...
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
After the Kentucky game, Georgia dropped a few spots in the rankings for total offense on the season through 11 games but still rank 7th in the country in total yards. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is near the bottom of virtually every offensive category, including 9th worst in the country in points per game, scoring an average of only 17.5 per contest. In contrast, Georgia is putting up nearly 39 points per game, with an equally balanced rushing and passing attack. Georgia Tech is coming off an impressive win against North Carolina, where Tech produced 21 unanswered points. Despite this recent success, Tech should not be able to keep up with Georgia’s offensive production.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia
When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
First Whataburger location to open in metro Atlanta | Here's when
KENNESAW, Ga. — This burger joint is promising to add some orange and white pinstripes to the Peach State. The wait is almost over for metro Atlanta's first Whataburger. The popular fast-food chain said it's bringing its bold flavors and orange-and-white striped fun to Kennesaw on Monday for its grand opening.
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
Stetson Bennett (QB #13) – After what feels like a 37-year college career, Stetson Bennett will suit up for the final time “Between the Hedges” this upcoming Saturday. At this point, we have all heard Bennett’s remarkable story from walk-on to national champion. It’s difficult to put into words how much Bennett means to UGA, but there is still plenty to accomplish this season. It will certainly be an emotional day for Bennett and the Dawgs taking on their little brothers from the ATL in the final home game of the season. Bennett deserves all the cheers and support that will come his way during his last home game of his college career.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022 Preview
Legendary Hall of Fame Georgia coach Dan Magill always called the annual battle with the in-state rival Yellow Jackets, “the biggest game of all.” There may be some teams that Bulldog fans would rather beat, but there is no foe where a loss stings more. It’s a high...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: November 25, 2022
The University of Georgia women’s basketball team used a 26-0 second-half run to down the Wisconsin Badgers, 68-60, Thursday in the opening game of the Paradise Jam. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improve their perfect record to 6-0 on the year, while the Badgers fall to 3-3. Next up, Georgia will face VCU on Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley: The Bulldog Spirit is Eternal
Longtime legendary head coach Vincent Joseph Dooley meant the world to a lot of people, and being tasked with describing what he meant to me is quite the responsibility. I’m younger and never saw Coach Dooley in action on the sidelines but his impact on this city and this University didn’t end when he stepped off the field that is now named for him.
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news
ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
footballscoop.com
Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search
Like Nebraska, Georgia Tech made a coaching change inside the first month of the college football season. And similar to the Cornhuskers, Tech is winding near the end of its search. First, the Atlanta program had to find a new leader for its entire athletics department – which it did...
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
