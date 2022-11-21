Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
Fox 19
Search continues for missing Middletown teen
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
Fox 19
Fire partially closes Rumpke’s recycling plant for southern Ohio, parts of Kentucky
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A “substantial” early morning fire has partially shut down Rumpke’s main recycling facility that serves hundreds of thousands of customers in Greater Cincinnati, the Dayton area and parts of Kentucky, a Rumpke spokeswoman says. Flames broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at...
WLWT 5
Humane Association of Warren County shelter hosts Thanksgiving for pets
LEBANON, Ohio — The Humane Association of Warren County got its animal residents in the holiday spirit by serving them food for a Thanksgiving celebration!. The animals enjoyed a plate of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans, called "Feasts for the Beasts". The shelter's longest resident is a 2-year-old...
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital with injuries after Thanksgiving Day fire destroys Northern Kentucky home
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a home in Florence late Thursday. Firefighters said the fire happened just before 8 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1000 block of Hampshire Place. Crews said the home appears to be a total loss.
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Humane Society urges pet parents to keep their animals in mind this Thanksgiving
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is reminding pet parents to keep their animals in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving. Giving your pet a safe place to go if they feel anxious or scared can allow them to deal with having a generous amount of people around the house, according to the Marketing and PR Manager for Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
wdrb.com
FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Fox 19
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
WLWT 5
Oxford police investigating after Lions Club Christmas trees damaged
OXFORD, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department reported that Christmas trees at the Lions Club have been damaged. The Lions Club is a philanthropic and generous community service organization that sells trees to raise money for a number of efforts — the main one being assisting those who are blind and visually impaired.
WDTN
What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
Comments / 0