Middletown, OH

WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Search continues for missing Middletown teen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Times Gazette

Patriot House 6 months away

The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
HILLSBORO, OH
wdrb.com

FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY
WLWT 5

Oxford police investigating after Lions Club Christmas trees damaged

OXFORD, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department reported that Christmas trees at the Lions Club have been damaged. The Lions Club is a philanthropic and generous community service organization that sells trees to raise money for a number of efforts — the main one being assisting those who are blind and visually impaired.
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?

‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE

