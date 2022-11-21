14. Poplar Bluff, MO metro area

Related
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
kbsi23.com
Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck
CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
kbsi23.com
Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
KFVS12
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
Kait 8
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
kbsi23.com
Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
krcu.org
“He Died as Happy as He Could” – Albert Limbaugh’s Story
The U. S. government created a pension system in 1862, not only for soldiers disabled in the Civil War but also for widows and children of those dying in the line of duty. Also included were mothers who documented their soldier sons as their sole support. The resulting files are a treasure trove of Civil War stories, including that of one young Bollinger County soldier, Albert T. Limbaugh.
KFVS12
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
mymoinfo.com
Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses
(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
darnews.com
McCain instills hope in area youth
I have had the privilege of meeting RT McCain through the many interviews I have done during my time with the newspaper. McCain has a uniquely positive attitude, combined with a tremendous amount of compassion and understanding for the students he mentors. During our interviews, he has expressed his ambition...
