Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com
Our beloved University is what it is today because of the incredible contributions made by Vincent Joseph Dooley
What Vince Dooley meant to me is what he meant to the University of Georgia in the early ’60s and what his leadership brought about. If you evaluate Georgia’s football situation in late 1963, when he was hired, you easily conclude that athletics at the state university was enveloped in sodden dire straits’ atmosphere.
bulldawgillustrated.com
‘Coach’… a Renaissance Legend, who meant so much to so many …
This article was compiled by Jeff Dantzler, Cheri Leavy, Vance Leavy and Murray Poole. With any source one seeks, the definitions of “a Renaissance man” run pretty similar. One dictionary defines a Renaissance man thusly: A present-day man who has acquired profound knowledge or proficiency in more than...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia
When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
After the Kentucky game, Georgia dropped a few spots in the rankings for total offense on the season through 11 games but still rank 7th in the country in total yards. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is near the bottom of virtually every offensive category, including 9th worst in the country in points per game, scoring an average of only 17.5 per contest. In contrast, Georgia is putting up nearly 39 points per game, with an equally balanced rushing and passing attack. Georgia Tech is coming off an impressive win against North Carolina, where Tech produced 21 unanswered points. Despite this recent success, Tech should not be able to keep up with Georgia’s offensive production.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley: The Bulldog Spirit is Eternal
Longtime legendary head coach Vincent Joseph Dooley meant the world to a lot of people, and being tasked with describing what he meant to me is quite the responsibility. I’m younger and never saw Coach Dooley in action on the sidelines but his impact on this city and this University didn’t end when he stepped off the field that is now named for him.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: November 25, 2022
The University of Georgia women’s basketball team used a 26-0 second-half run to down the Wisconsin Badgers, 68-60, Thursday in the opening game of the Paradise Jam. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improve their perfect record to 6-0 on the year, while the Badgers fall to 3-3. Next up, Georgia will face VCU on Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
Stetson Bennett (QB #13) – After what feels like a 37-year college career, Stetson Bennett will suit up for the final time “Between the Hedges” this upcoming Saturday. At this point, we have all heard Bennett’s remarkable story from walk-on to national champion. It’s difficult to put into words how much Bennett means to UGA, but there is still plenty to accomplish this season. It will certainly be an emotional day for Bennett and the Dawgs taking on their little brothers from the ATL in the final home game of the season. Bennett deserves all the cheers and support that will come his way during his last home game of his college career.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022 Preview
Legendary Hall of Fame Georgia coach Dan Magill always called the annual battle with the in-state rival Yellow Jackets, “the biggest game of all.” There may be some teams that Bulldog fans would rather beat, but there is no foe where a loss stings more. It’s a high...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system
WOODBINE, Ga. — A defense attorney is speaking out about what she has learned is happening inside Georgia prisons and jails. STORY: Looking for something to do? Registration still open for Tony’s Turkey Trot. On Tuesday, two Camden County Sheriff’s deputies and a corrections officer were arrested and...
Jacksonville parents discuss warning signs of rare eye cancer they saw in a photo of their daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is reminding parents to listen to their gut about their child’s health, after their daughter Aria was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer at just eight months old. Aria lee Bohannon loves watching TV, eating, and playing with toys but she has...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams
High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Five Keys for a Dawgs Victory
1 – Turnovers – This has been the bugaboo for the Bulldogs. Georgia is on the bad end of the turnover battle. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a great season, but to arrive at the ultimate destination, this is a script that must be flipped. There’s nothing that opens the door for an upset opportunity like turnovers and winning special teams. The longer the underdog hangs around, the more the underdog believes. Self-inflicted wounds open the upset door. Winning the turnover battle would set the stage for a state championship victory for Georgia and set the stage for what lies ahead.
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
