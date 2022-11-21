ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

AG to control Missouri's $8.69M share of Google's $391.5M settlement

By By Joe Mueller | The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s share of a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking policies will go to the office of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his replacement.

Missouri’s share amounts to $8.69 million. The overall amount is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving 40 states.

Google must send a check for the amount to Missouri by Dec. 14, according to a 32-page settlement document released by Schmitt’s office.

Schmitt won the November election to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Republican Gov. Mike Parson will appoint Schmitt’s replacement along with a replacement for Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who won the election for state auditor.

The settlement gave broad guidelines for how the attorney general may use the money. The payment can be used for, but not limited to, the following:

attorneys’ fees and other costs of investigation and litigation;placed in or applied to any consumer protection law enforcement fund, including future consumer protection or privacy enforcement;consumer education, redress or litigation;a local consumer aid fund or revolving fund;to defray the costs of the inquiry leading to the settlement;other uses permitted by state law, at the sole discretion of the attorney general.

The attorneys general found Google violated state consumer protection laws through misleading location tracking practices. Google caused confusion about the scope of its “Location History” setting, according to the settlement. The attorneys general stated Google didn’t properly show users how location tracking could be altered under account or device settings. The settlement also requires Google to:

show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting either “on” or “off”;make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users;give users detailed information about the types of location data it collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” page.

The states agreed to release Google from all civil claims the attorney general could have brought under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and any common law claims pertaining to unfair, deceptive or fraudulent trade practices regarding the location tracking.

“Protecting the privacy of all Missourians is a key part of what our Office does every day,” Schmitt said in a statement. “This is a historic result we have obtained in this settlement, and we will continue to do everything we can to safeguard against encroachment on Missourians’ right to privacy.”

