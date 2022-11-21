Read full article on original website
Young & Restless Curve Ball: Sally’s Decision Might Surprise Not Only Nick and Adam But Herself — Plus, Courtney Hope’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
“Stunned” may be the word of the day in Genoa City. After Victoria fired her from Newman Media, Young & Restless’ Sally is once again at a crossroads in life where she needs to regroup, refocus and figure out her next steps. But her professional future isn’t the only thing up in the air…
Bold & Beautiful Powder Keg: Steffy’s Next Move Could Send Liam Off the Deep End — and Into [Spoiler]’s Arms
A pot-stirring reveal may set into motion a shocking chain of events. Bold & Beautiful’s Liam is already agitated what with Hope working so closely with Thomas on the Hope For the Future line, not to mention spending time with him at the Forrester mansion. It wouldn’t take much to escalate his fears, and whether she realizes it or not, Steffy now has information that could do just that.
Boom! Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge Is Bound for a Huge Shock at the Wedding — But Not the One You’re Expecting
The groom may have the tables turned on him by the last person he’d expect!. The latest round of Brooke/Ridge/Taylor seems to be playing out as predictably as fans expect. Ridge had an issue with Brooke over a manipulation, ran to propose to Taylor, and the truth will come out at the wedding and set everything right again for “Bridge”. But will it really play out that way?
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
General Hospital fans are angry Cody lied about Mac being his dad in order to get the necklace
Wednesday on General Hospital Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) received the DNA results and told Mac Scorpio (John J York) that he was not his father. Fans had already been saying that Cody would lie because he is greedy. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) recently told Bell that if Leo Taub (Chip Lucia) was his dad he would inherit the necklace Peter August (Wes Ramsey) left her that is worth millions and may have some of the Ice Princess diamonds in it.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
Taylor Faces a Moment of Truth at the Altar — And Stephen Surprises Brooke, Donna, and Katie
In Douglas’ bedroom, Taylor doesn’t understand what’s going on, but nothing is going to ruin this day. Thomas assures her that he and Steffy will worry about their little thing and she can focus on her special day. Steffy snaps, “Nice try, Thomas, but mom needs to know what you’ve done.” Taylor looks disappointed and concerned.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
Tragedy or Triumph? The Death of Days of Our Lives’ [Spoiler] Could Kickstart an Infuriating Relationship We Never Saw Coming
Things may be about to go very, very wrong. Susan’s in trouble on Days of Our Lives. That’s not a surprise for anyone, right? But even Xander and Ava may not realize just how bad it could get, because signs are starting to point to something going very, very wrong.
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Is General Hospital’s Willow About to Ask the Wrong Person For Help In Her Desperate Attempt to Save Her Own Life?
Things are about to get dire for General Hospital’s Willow. Her leukemia battle has been an uphill one from the start, and now it’s progressing to stage IV. That’s as dire as it comes and while it’s still treatable, the chance of it becoming terminal is terrifyingly high.
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
