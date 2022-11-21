ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks! The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across […]
FULTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mechanics Hall to be revitalized into homes & retail space

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Mojave, who owns Gerber’s Tavern – which is adjacent to the project site – noted the renovations to Oriskany and Liberty streets by the state, the construction of Wynn Hospital, and the opening of the Nexus Center just down the street, as an example of the local progress that inspired his effort.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs. At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday. The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local educator to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A familiar face will be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Daniel Hacker of Auburn, a teacher trainer at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES, has been selected to join a marching band of more than 400 band directors and music educators across the country. The band’s theme will be “America’s band directors: […]
AUBURN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)

At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy