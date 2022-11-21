Read full article on original website
WKTV
'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Lisa Stanford talks Boonville's Christmas Parade Saturday, November 26
BOONVILLE- HO HO HO! Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday, November 26. In what has evolved into a traditional parade, the crowds seem to grow each year, with families attending from surrounding communities to see Santa Claus. This year, the parade will begin at the corner of Main...
WKTV
Nexus Center offering first public skating sessions this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. – The Nexus Center in Utica is opening for public ice skating for the first time this weekend. Public skating will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The...
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks! The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across […]
iheart.com
The 8th annual Parade of Lights to Feature Over 163 Vehicles and Fireworks!
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
cnyhomepage.com
Mechanics Hall to be revitalized into homes & retail space
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Mojave, who owns Gerber’s Tavern – which is adjacent to the project site – noted the renovations to Oriskany and Liberty streets by the state, the construction of Wynn Hospital, and the opening of the Nexus Center just down the street, as an example of the local progress that inspired his effort.
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs. At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about...
Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting Adds Fireworks, Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides
FULTON – How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton.
localsyr.com
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
WKTV
Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
wwnytv.com
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday. The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.
Comfort food with a ‘Twist’ comes to Baldwinsville: The Wood, Lil Twisted to collaborate
BALDWINSVILLE — Tuesdays are the typical time for tacos, but the Lil Twisted Food Truck is shifting taco night to Wednesdays this winter. The food truck is moving its menu indoors at The Wood. “This collaboration is the next phase in establishing The Wood as a year-round gathering place...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
Local educator to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A familiar face will be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Daniel Hacker of Auburn, a teacher trainer at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES, has been selected to join a marching band of more than 400 band directors and music educators across the country. The band’s theme will be “America’s band directors: […]
newyorkalmanack.com
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
WKTV
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
