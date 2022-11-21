Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine
I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Here Are 20 of the Best Places in Maine to Get a Delicious Grilled Cheese
Who doesn't like grilled cheese? I mean honestly, it's warm, gooey, and makes you feel at home, no matter where you are!. There is nothing better when the weather is turning colder then enjoying dishes that make your belly feel comforted. Grilled cheese is the primary comfort food. Maine offers...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
WMTW
Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape
PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
WGME
Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?
(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
Phys.org
Wild turkeys adapt movement to Maine's winter weather, study shows
Thanksgiving may be right around the corner, but Maine's wild turkeys have more to worry about than ending up on the kitchen table. Winter is coming, and with it, extremely cold temperatures and fewer resources for turkeys to thrive. According to a University of Maine study, wild turkeys will adjust their movements in inclement winter weather to increase their odds of survival, but their behaviors may change as the climate continues to warm.
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
newscentermaine.com
How could Maine lobster get off Monterey Bay Aquarium's red list?
YORK, Maine — Whole Foods announced it will pause the selling of Maine lobster after the industry had its certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended. The MSC label is one of two criteria the supermarket uses to rate its wild seafood. The other criterion is a positive rating by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which the lobster industry lost earlier this fall.
Made in Maine holiday gift guide
PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here, with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Safety tips for driving at night in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — This time of year, sunset comes early and the harshest rays of light can be found around rush hour. In fact, most days of the week it is the most dangerous time. The National Safety Council collected data from the national highway traffic safety administration. They...
Here Are The Best Places to Cut Your Own Maine Christmas Tree
The commercials have started, the first snow has fallen, and even some radio stations have already started playing Christmas music. 'Tis the season of sparkly lights, family feuds, endless comfort food, and decorating!. I love to decorate my home for the holiday's as I listen to Bing Crosby and watch...
World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0