Former UAB standout Anthony Rush returned to the NFL on Thursday when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, the team announced on Thanksgiving. Rush had been out of football since Oct. 6, when the Atlanta Falcons waived him even though he had started nine consecutive games at defensive tackle – the final five of the 2021 season and the first four of the 2022 season.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO