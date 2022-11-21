Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $125 on any Thanksgiving NFL game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL and Thanksgiving continue to be a perfect pairing, and new customers who use our FanDuel promo code will earn $125 in...
NFL Week 12: Jonathan Allen applies Sabanism to Commanders’ QB choice
Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen didn’t seem surprised by Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s announcement that the NFL team would stick with Taylor Heinicke as its starting quarterback. “Coach (Nick) Saban used to always say the team decides the starting quarterback,” said Allen, citing his former college coach. “Every...
Mac Jones passes for career high in Thanksgiving night game
New England quarterback Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards on Thursday night, but it didn’t prevent the Patriots from losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones completed 28-of-39 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions on Thanksgiving as he surpassed his 321-showing in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25.
Alabama rises again in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama moved up another spot in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings on Tuesday to No. 7. The Tide had been No. 9 after taking its second loss of the season to LSU, but moved up one spot with a win over Ole Miss and again after Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Fatherhood changes Tua Tagovailoa’s Thanksgiving perspective
Since returning from a two-game absence because of a concussion, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the Miami Dolphins on four-game winning streak and is coming off the three best statistical performances of his NFL career. But when asked at his Wednesday press conference about what he was thankful for, Tagovailoa didn’t...
Will Reichard responds to question about potential fifth season as Alabama kicker
Saturday is senior day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but with the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver for the 2020 season, it might not be the end of the road for some of the Tide’s fourth and fifth-year players. One of those is kicker Will Reichard, who has spent the past...
NFL Thanksgiving: Vikings, Cowboys, Bills win
Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins’ third touchdown pass made the difference in a game that was tied five times as the Vikings pulled out a 33-26 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Cousins connected with wide receiver Adam Thielen with 9:34 to play for the game’s final...
Former NFL player Shaq Calhoun seriously injured in Birmingham shooting during possible robbery
A former collegiate and NFL player was seriously injured in a weekend shooting in Birmingham. Deion “Shaq” Calhoun, 26, was shot multiple times just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The shooting happened at Summit Place Apartments. He remains hospitalized. Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released, authorities...
Offensive linemen eligible for first 2022 action on Thanksgiving
Two offensive linemen with Alabama football roots could play for the first time in the NFL’s 2022 season on Thanksgiving after being elevated from practice squads. Detroit elevated former Alabama standout Ross Pierschbacher for the Lions’ 11:30 a.m. CST game against the Buffalo Bills, and New York elevated former Montevallo High School star Korey Cunningham for the Giants’ 3:30 p.m. game against the Dallas Cowboys.
What TV channel is Bills-Lions on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions face off on Thursday, Nov. 24. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous...
Former UAB standout has happy Thanksgiving
Former UAB standout Anthony Rush returned to the NFL on Thursday when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, the team announced on Thanksgiving. Rush had been out of football since Oct. 6, when the Atlanta Falcons waived him even though he had started nine consecutive games at defensive tackle – the final five of the 2021 season and the first four of the 2022 season.
The 5 best, most important rivalries of the playoff era: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Rivalries have expanded and intensified for some teams in the College Football Playoff era. For others, rivalries have maybe faded a bit with the nationalization of the sport. Over the last nine seasons, since the advent of the playoff in 2014, what have been the best,...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Arizona Coyotes: Time, TV as homestand continues
Game 20: Detroit Red Wings (10-5-4) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-9-2) When: 8 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0