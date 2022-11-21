ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $125 on any Thanksgiving NFL game

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL and Thanksgiving continue to be a perfect pairing, and new customers who use our FanDuel promo code will earn $125 in...
NFL Week 12: Jonathan Allen applies Sabanism to Commanders’ QB choice

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen didn’t seem surprised by Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s announcement that the NFL team would stick with Taylor Heinicke as its starting quarterback. “Coach (Nick) Saban used to always say the team decides the starting quarterback,” said Allen, citing his former college coach. “Every...
Mac Jones passes for career high in Thanksgiving night game

New England quarterback Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards on Thursday night, but it didn’t prevent the Patriots from losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones completed 28-of-39 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions on Thanksgiving as he surpassed his 321-showing in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25.
Fatherhood changes Tua Tagovailoa’s Thanksgiving perspective

Since returning from a two-game absence because of a concussion, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the Miami Dolphins on four-game winning streak and is coming off the three best statistical performances of his NFL career. But when asked at his Wednesday press conference about what he was thankful for, Tagovailoa didn’t...
NFL Thanksgiving: Vikings, Cowboys, Bills win

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins’ third touchdown pass made the difference in a game that was tied five times as the Vikings pulled out a 33-26 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Cousins connected with wide receiver Adam Thielen with 9:34 to play for the game’s final...
Offensive linemen eligible for first 2022 action on Thanksgiving

Two offensive linemen with Alabama football roots could play for the first time in the NFL’s 2022 season on Thanksgiving after being elevated from practice squads. Detroit elevated former Alabama standout Ross Pierschbacher for the Lions’ 11:30 a.m. CST game against the Buffalo Bills, and New York elevated former Montevallo High School star Korey Cunningham for the Giants’ 3:30 p.m. game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former UAB standout has happy Thanksgiving

Former UAB standout Anthony Rush returned to the NFL on Thursday when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, the team announced on Thanksgiving. Rush had been out of football since Oct. 6, when the Atlanta Falcons waived him even though he had started nine consecutive games at defensive tackle – the final five of the 2021 season and the first four of the 2022 season.
