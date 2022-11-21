ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

#28. Logan, UT metro area

By Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953

- Total homes sold: 24

- Median sale price: $462,500

usustatesman.com

Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan? 

 A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
LOGAN, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border

The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Breaking: Two people found dead in Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The investigation continues on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at a Clearfield home near 750 North 1050 West, where two people were found dead in an attached garage. Clearfield police tell KSL Newsradio the victims are an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, elderly parents of a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation

LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Logan Tabernacle vandalized – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Law enforcement is investigating after someone spray painted profanity and vulgar pictures on the front doors the Logan Tabernacle. The vandalism is suspected to have occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said an area leader of The Church of Jesus...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Kaysville house fire started in dryer, emergency officials say

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville fire officials say a dryer was the source of a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Capt. Ryan Eckardt, of the Kaysville Fire Department, says his department was notified of a house fire in the area of 675 N. 300 East around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported from the fire.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Cheyenne, WY
