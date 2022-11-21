28. Logan, UT metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
usustatesman.com
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan?
A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border
The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County man charged after allegedly taking, using blade on flight from New York to SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Syracuse, Utah man has been arrested after allegedly carrying and brandishing a straight-edged blade Monday on a flight from New York state to Salt Lake City. Suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell was charged Tuesday with carrying a weapon...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Two people found dead in Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The investigation continues on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at a Clearfield home near 750 North 1050 West, where two people were found dead in an attached garage. Clearfield police tell KSL Newsradio the victims are an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, elderly parents of a...
New Layton fire station to curb extended response times
The Layton City community gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited Fire Station 54.
ksl.com
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation
LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kvnutalk
Logan Tabernacle vandalized – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement is investigating after someone spray painted profanity and vulgar pictures on the front doors the Logan Tabernacle. The vandalism is suspected to have occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said an area leader of The Church of Jesus...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
kslnewsradio.com
Kaysville house fire started in dryer, emergency officials say
KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville fire officials say a dryer was the source of a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Capt. Ryan Eckardt, of the Kaysville Fire Department, says his department was notified of a house fire in the area of 675 N. 300 East around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
Driver dies after 100 mph, no headlights crash in Woods Cross
An 18-year-old man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash involving reckless driving in Woods Cross Friday, Nov. 18.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
