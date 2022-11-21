ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

LehighValleyLive.com

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

