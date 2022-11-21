Read full article on original website
The 5 best, most important rivalries of the playoff era: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Rivalries have expanded and intensified for some teams in the College Football Playoff era. For others, rivalries have maybe faded a bit with the nationalization of the sport. Over the last nine seasons, since the advent of the playoff in 2014, what have been the best,...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $30 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
