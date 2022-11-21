Read full article on original website
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout
A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
Study Says Culling Wolves and Bears Won’t Make for Better Moose Hunting
For decades, Alaska wildlife officials have implemented predator control programs that allow hunters to harvest more wolves and bears throughout the state. The belief is that culling these animals will allow for better moose hunting opportunities, but one group of researchers has concluded otherwise. Earlier this month, a team of...
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the hunt for a particular buck right now. The officials are looking for a buck that was photographed with a fence pole stuck in its antlers. According to reports, the deer was photographed recently walking around Colorado’s Teller County. The fence pole wrapped within the animal’s massive antlers.
Wisconsin Hunters Bag Jaw-Dropping Amount of Deer on Opening Weekend
During opening weekend, Wisconsin deer hunters tagged an incredible amount of deer compared to last year. According to reports, hunters in the state harvested 15.1% more deer during the opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 than in 2021. Recently released preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources revealed...
Texas Dog May Be the First to Visit All 63 National Parks
Meet service dog Ranger. Towing along his two proud companions, Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble, the Central Texas pup is on his way to becoming the first-ever dog to see all 63 of our national parks. As of this month, the trio is a third of the way through their journey.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Two Cited In Bull Elk Poaching Case Near Mt. St. Helens
Charges are pending and criminal citations have been issued in the case of two bull elk allegedly killed out of season and in a closed unit in Washington’s South Cascades. State game wardens say a man and his father were found last Sunday night in possession of the heads of both bulls and meat of one, four days after the general elk season had closed, and they were able to track down where the animals had been killed “well within” the Loo-Wit Unit near Mt. St. Helens, which is off-limits to elk and deer hunting.
THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Here's how much snow is expected in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to roll into Colorado on Wednesday night, stretching into Thursday. While this storm probably won't bring big totals, it could add a layer of complication to Thanksgiving travel. With roads already expected to be crowded – read more about that here...
Big Bend National Park Makes Nat Geo’s List of 25 Must-See Destinations For 2023
As National Geographic states, “Big Bend National Park brings to life the frontier legend of Texas—but the landscape will also surprise you.”. Surprise is an understatement, even. Texans know and revere their crown jewel of a national park, but the country at large still needs an introduction. Big Bend is one of the most fascinating, beautiful, and fulfilling sections of our National Park Service. Which is exactly why it’s made Nat Geo’s 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023.
Eight ‘Egregious’ Animal Killings in Colorado County Being Investigated as Poaching Incident
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating eight animal killings in San Miguel County as possible poachings after they were shot and left to rot for no apparent reason. The shootings happened between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16. Officials found the first animal, a small buck, left in the Dry Creek Basin. Then they found a second buck less than a mile away. Both deer were within walking distance of the road and officers determined that the bullet was instantly fatal.
How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving
Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
WATCH: Huge Herd of Elk Spotted Near Major Colorado Ski Town
Telluride, Colorado is known as one of the premiere skiing locations in the state, and it seems this massive elk herd wants to get in on the winter fun. This video below posted by Visit Telluride shows an incredibly large group of elk roaming through the Colorado countryside near the resort.
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
