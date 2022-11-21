ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution

By JIM SALTER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08g3ru_0jJ1hzQ700

A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson's lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life.

Meanwhile, Johnson has requested that his daughter, Khorry Ramey, attend the execution, and she wants to be there. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU's court filing said the law barring under 21s serves no safety purpose and violates Ramey's Constitutional rights.

Ramey, in a court declaration, called Johnson “the most important person in my life.”

“If my father were dying in the hospital, I would sit by his bed holding his hand and praying for him until his death, both as a source of support for him, and as a support for me as a necessary part of my grieving process and for my peace of mind," Ramey said.

Johnson, now 37, has been incarcerated since Ramey was 2. The ACLU said the two have been able to built a bond through visits, phone calls, emails and letters. Last month, she brought her newborn son to the prison to meet his grandfather.

ACLU attorney Anthony Rothert said if Ramey can't attend the execution it will cause her “irreparable harm.”

Meanwhile, Johnson's lawyers have filed appeals seeking to halt the execution. They don't challenge his guilt but claim racism played a role in the decision to seek the death penalty, and in the jury's decision to sentence him to die. Johnson is Black and McEntee was white.

Johnson’s lawyers also have asked the courts to intervene for other reasons, including a history of mental illness and his age — he was 19 at the time of the crime. Courts have increasingly moved away from sentencing teen offenders to death since the Supreme Court in 2005 banned the execution of offenders who were younger than 18 at the time of their crime.

In a court filing last week to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office stated there were no grounds for court intervention.

“The surviving victims of Johnson’s crimes have waited long enough for justice, and every day longer that they must wait is a day they are denied the chance to finally make peace with their loss,” the state petition stated.

McEntee, a husband and father of three, was among the police officers sent to Johnson’s home on July 5, 2005, to serve a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was on probation for assaulting his girlfriend, and police believed he had violated probation.

Johnson saw officers arrive and awoke his 12-year-old brother, Joseph “Bam Bam” Long, who ran next door to their grandmother’s house. Once there, the boy, who suffered from a congenital heart defect, collapsed and began having a seizure.

Johnson testified at trial that McEntee kept his mother from entering the house to aid his brother, who died a short time later at a hospital.

Later that evening, McEntee returned to the neighborhood to check on unrelated reports of fireworks being shot off. That’s when he encountered Johnson.

Johnson pulled a gun and shot the officer. He then approached the wounded, kneeling officer and shot him again, killing him.

The execution would be the first of three in the coming months in Missouri. The state plans to execute convicted killers Scott McLaughlin on Jan. 3 and Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7.

Sixteen men have been executed in the U.S. this year. Alabama inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith had been scheduled to die Thursday for killing a preacher's wife in a murder-for-hire plot, but the execution was halted because state officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.

Comments / 72

Kathy Hunt Poston
3d ago

No Human Being on the face of this Earth should ever take a person's life. ONLY GOD HAS THIS RIGHT!!!! So I feel sorry for the judges, murderers and anyone else who thinks they are above GOD AND HIS COMMANDMENTS!!! What's gonna be your excuse on judgment day when GOD asks you why you took a life?!? NO ANSWER WILL BE ACCEPTED!! STOP KILLING EACH OTHER AND STOP WITH THE DEATH PENALTY......"LIFE" IN PRISON IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR PPL THAT DO HARM AND OR KILL SOMEONE. PPL HAVE NO CONSCIOUS ANYMORE WHEN IT COMES TO TAKING A LIFE. HOPE YOU GET RIGHT WITH GOD BEFORE HE COMES BACK. TAKE CARE EVERYONE

Reply(29)
22
Be one with the Cats
3d ago

Good article, very factual and no side taking.But like how does race come into this? The man attacked someone with a gun, then went up to the wounded person and delivered a killing blow. He did it willingly and on purpose. Maybe he shouldn't have beaten his girlfriend and made his little brother with developmental issues run to grandma? In any case, I'm for letting her watch but from different room and via zoom or something, and don't tell him that she's there. Someone who attacks a helpless person (who may have made the situation on purpose) should not be granted any peace at death.

Reply(4)
6
Lisa Kim Sammons
3d ago

his daughter is old enough to make her own decisions. if she wants to be present at his execution age should not be a factor. she has the ACLU on her side. ACLU does amazing things.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob

A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
TENNESSEE STATE
Law & Crime

New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison

A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.

In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
FRESNO, CA
Law & Crime

‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child

A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Ohio Couple Who ‘Systematically Beat, Tortured, and Starved’ 8-Year-Old Boy for Years

A 35-year-old mother in Ohio and her 39-year-old boyfriend were each given the maximum sentence and will spend several decades behind bars for starving, abusing, and torturing the woman’s 8-year-old son for approximately four years. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday ordered Danielle Pascale to serve 62 to 67.5 years in prison while her boyfriend, Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to 34 to 39.5 years, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EUCLID, OH
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

918K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy