Jay Haigler
3d ago
Why was Danny Greene charged with breaking and entering? He was voluntarily allowed into the building and allowed to take his own property. I don't understand any of that.
Reply(2)
2
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
Three teenagers were charged for stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
A man who was mistakenly released from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at Wayne County Detention Center has been taken back into custody, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax County, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
Event organizers face charges in Halifax County bonfire party where woman killed in mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. The shooting happened nine days ago at a party at the Double D Ranch near Enfield. Six people were shot, and 25-year-old Cierra Webb was killed. Four people are now...
southhillenterprise.com
Cedar Grove Rd. blocked; tractor hit by car
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Grove Road. A blue Honda struck a farming tractor. Both vehicles suffered significant damage but we are told that no one was hurt in this incident. Cedar Grove Road is...
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
Dozens of North Carolinians have been injured in mass shootings this year, data shows
A shooter opened fire on Tuesday night in a Virginia Walmart, killing six people and injuring four others. This year, there have been more than 600 incidents classified as a mass shooting, which is defined as when four or more people are shot. Only a small portion - about 6%-...
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
WAVY News 10
Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
'I was scared': 11-year-old girl hospitalized after getting shot in the neck by BB gun
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in the neck with BB gun: Here's why doctors won't remove the BB
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
cbs17
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions
Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
