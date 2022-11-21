ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Haigler
3d ago

Why was Danny Greene charged with breaking and entering? He was voluntarily allowed into the building and allowed to take his own property. I don't understand any of that.

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Cedar Grove Rd. blocked; tractor hit by car

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Grove Road. A blue Honda struck a farming tractor. Both vehicles suffered significant damage but we are told that no one was hurt in this incident. Cedar Grove Road is...
SOUTH HILL, VA
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WAVY News 10

Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions

Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00.
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

