Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Symphony Debuts Piece Featuring Chumash Spoken Word
There were a whole lot of firsts packed into two performances at the Granada Theatre this past weekend. It was the first time, for example, that composer Cody Westheimer’s brand-new composition Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky was performed by the Santa Barbara Symphony — or any other symphony orchestra for that matter. It was also the first time the Santa Barbara orchestra performed inside the ornate Granada with a vast video screen behind the musicians that displayed swooping panoramic shots of the San Marcos Foothills that also happened to be filmed by the composer. And lastly, it was the first time the spoken Chumash language has ever been incorporated into any symphonic presentation performed in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
Thanksgiving in Solvang: Local restaurants projecting sold out crowds The post Thanksgiving in Solvang: Local restaurants projecting sold out crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New arcade opens at Santa Maria Mall
Visitors to the arcade can find games like Tron, Air Hockey, Centipede, Halo, Pinball and much more.
Should Santa Barbara keep outdoor dining? City, businesses spar over rumors of rats
The owner of The Natural Cafe recently announced he was closing his State Street restaurant due to homelessness, red tape and the presence of rodents.
Lamborghini Caught Going 152 Miles Per Hour on Highway 154
••• Santa Barbara Cemetery—the big one between Butterfly Beach and the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge—wants to add “2,358 precast underground burial crypts […] to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery. […] Crypts would be stacked on top of existing burials, doubling the available square footage of the area. The cemetery stacks crypts about every 10 years as it runs out of available space.” (Wouldn’t you rather spend eternity in a forest?) But “members of the Planning Commission requested to have the plan peer reviewed following the arborist’s report for the area.” —Noozhawk.
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Sunday’s Hwy 154 crash at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos just latest in long string
A crash that injured four people Sunday evening on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos is just the latest in a long strong at the intersection, one of four between highways 246 and 101 that are targeted for safety improvements. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. when...
Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday
Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption this Sunday where those looking to adopt can set their own fee for all dogs six months old and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The post Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem
“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Tuesday Night Sushi @ Villa Wine Bar
Upon opening as a delightful little lounge on Anacapa Street in 2014, Villa Wine Bar quickly amassed a loyal base of customers who come in regularly for their impressive wine list, Italian-inspired bites, and rotating selection of rare beers on tap. But owners Sean and Gabi Larkins were not immune from the “pandemic pivot” most restaurants had to take.
Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot
Susan Ray submitted this photo and note: “My daughter, Chanel Ray, and I flying over Santa Barbara in a Piper Warrior III. Doesn’t get any better than this!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
Laugh Therapy hosts SLO comedian Bob Powers and other comics
The Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez presents its next Laugh Therapy event on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. The show includes sets from a handful of stand-up comedians, including San Luis Obispo-based comic Bob Powers and headliner Jim Summers, a popular touring comic and former prison guard.
