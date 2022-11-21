ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Miami

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Just about every eatery serves desserts, but there are places dedicated to making them just right. We're talking milkshake bars, bakeries, ice cream joints, chocolate shops, and all kinds of stores ready to cater to your sweet tooth. Since there are hundreds of dessert shops in Miami, which one stands out from the rest?

Yelp can help with that answer. After sorting the "desserts" tag on the website and filtering by the highest rating, Sweet Lich's came out on top!

Located on Southwest 75th Avenue, this new shop offers all sorts of cookies, ice cream, and pies. Yelpers love to order a box of a dozen cookies to sample the different flavors, which include coconut, guava white chocolate chip, smores, Oreo-stuffed, and much more. Sweet Lich's currently has a five-star rating with only 28 reviews.

Stefany D. , who lives in Miami Springs, shared her experience with the business:

"I ordered the triple threat, cookies and cream cookie, and guava cookie. The cookies were both delicious!! The cookies and cream was my favorite because I had never had something like it and it was just the perfect amount of chocolate and sweetness. The triple threat was like a pie with three layers, cookie, marshmallow, and brownie! It was very tasty, but a little too on the sweet side for me, but I feel like that's just a personal preference and it was still good. Cookies and pie came beautifully packaged and were intact when I got them, which is always a plus! Will def be ordering again."

Here are the Top 10 places selling desserts in Miami:

  1. Sweet Lich’s
  2. Half Naughty Bites
  3. Cindy Lou’s Cookies
  4. Miami Tres Leches
  5. Rubio’s Brownies
  6. Morelia
  7. OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros
  8. Clementine Miami
  9. SugarDaddy Miami
  10. Mr. Kream

Still craving something sweet? Check out the full list on Yelp .

