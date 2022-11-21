LISTEN: Tampa Bay Airports Prepare for Thanksgiving Rush

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay's airports are in Thanksgiving rush mode.

St Petersburg-Clearwater Airport (PIE) is seeing record traffic and Public Relations Director Michele Routh (mouth) says they don't have enough parking spaces to handle Thanksgiving crowds. She says long-term parking could get spoken for as soon as Monday, with other lots filling up by Wednesday. Routh recommends getting dropped off.

At Tampa International (TPA), Communications Director Emily Nipps recommends using the cellphone lot or the blue express curbside area. TPA also allows you to reserve spaces online at this link.

Photo: Canva