ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
The Current Media

Why do young people leave Lafayette? Jobs, culture, housing

The gist: We asked, you answered. Over 100 young people — and some not-so-young people — weighed in on why they would leave Lafayette. 98% of participants considered leaving Lafayette at some point. This isn’t a scientific study, but it lines up with a recent One Acadiana survey that found young people weren’t satisfied with life in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners

The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
ZACHARY, LA
The Current Media

No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022

The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy