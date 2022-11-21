Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
A week in a legend's life: West Baton Rouge show follows Billie Holiday's time spent at Sugar Hill
Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown. There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then...
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
Why do young people leave Lafayette? Jobs, culture, housing
The gist: We asked, you answered. Over 100 young people — and some not-so-young people — weighed in on why they would leave Lafayette. 98% of participants considered leaving Lafayette at some point. This isn’t a scientific study, but it lines up with a recent One Acadiana survey that found young people weren’t satisfied with life in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Old Jefferson Terrace school to become public park, with goal of limiting local flooding
Sixty-four years after it was built, and two years after it was shuttered, Jefferson Terrace Elementary has been torn down and will soon become a public park, creating a new place for rain to drain away from nearby homes and reduce flooding in the area. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
theadvocate.com
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
theadvocate.com
For 30 years, Ema Haq has opened Bailey’s doors for Thanksgiving: ‘Nothing makes me happier’
Thirty years after Ema Haq first opened the doors of Bailey’s Seafood and Grill to the public for free meals on Thanksgiving, the Bangladeshi immigrant again welcomed the community with warm smiles, handshakes and hugs to share a meal together Thursday. Haq’s love of Thanksgiving was born when he...
theadvocate.com
Farmers markets, 'Stranger Things' escape room, stargazing: Around Baton Rouge
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org. SATURDAY. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET:...
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
theadvocate.com
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas' debuts Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel
Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday. Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022
The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
Thanksgiving at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette
Thanksgiving is usually a time when people come together and share what they are thankful for. However, at St. Joseph's Diner, volunteers and staff are thankful they get to serve those in need.
KPLC TV
ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
Eunice News
Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS
Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
Comments / 0