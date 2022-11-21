The city of Beverly Hills officially ushered in the start of the 2022 holiday season on Nov. 17 with the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, a highly anticipated event that drew in a crowd of 6,000 people, according to city officials. The evening included musical performances by 16-time Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee, whimsical photo opportunities, an appearance from Santa Claus, and of course, a fireworks finale. The City Council took to the stage and led the crowd in a countdown before illuminating the palm trees that line the center median with dripping lights and tree trunks covered in warm, white lights, revealing the track for the “Beverly Hills Express” on Rodeo Drive. Centered around a glittering bright red train engine and caboose, the “Beverly Hills Express” stationary train display runs from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard and includes luxury vintage passenger cars with sparkling wrapped holiday presents and ornaments to match.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO