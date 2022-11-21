Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
Don’t miss the post-credits scene of the ‘Andor’ finale
This article contains spoilers for the Andor season finale. The Andor season finale is here, and it’s everything we dreamed of. Almost all the characters converged on Ferrix for Maarva Andor’s funeral, with the ISB setting a trap to catch Cassian, while Luthen’s rebel cell are to kill him for knowing too much.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare
Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.
‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
‘Andor’ fans are spamming a holocaust survivor documentary’s Letterboxd page
If you ever needed proof the internet and fandom was a mistake, look no further than a Holocaust survivor documentary named Andor getting spammed with reviews by Star Wars fans. Andor, the Star Wars series, has been quite the sleeper hit for Disney Plus, with the choice to air the...
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
Netflix reveals first look at ‘Kaleidoscope,’ a series you can watch in any order of your choosing
Kaleidoscope is a new Netflix original crime drama set to premiere on New Year’s Eve 2023. In addition to a cast led by Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Tati Gabrielle, the anthology series relies on a unique storytelling device to piece the puzzle together: all eight episodes can be watched in any order.
What will Monica Rambeau’s superhero name be in the MCU?
Monica Rambeau is the daughter of Carol Danvers’ old fellow pilot and friend, Maria Rambeau, and, years after meeting Captain Marvel as a child, Monica would follow in her mother’s footsteps to join S.W.O.R.D. This would end up putting her in contact with the Scarlet Witch, and subjecting her to the Hex, changing her DNA and granting her astounding abilities, and creating a new superhero. But, with her comic book character having had so many aliases, who will she be in the MCU?
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ character breaks Guinness World Record, and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ spoils a major plot point
Doctor Who appears to be on a streak these days, with the show reigniting interest in its future prospects with the return of David Tennant and Russell T. Davies, Jodie Whittaker’s tenure coming to a respectful end, and many former incarnations making a comeback for a brand new audio adventure across time and space. Now, to cap off yesterday’s celebrations of the 59th anniversary, the Guinness World Records has announced that an old companion, Ian Chesterton (portrayed by William Russell), has broken a TV record that is yet another testament to the sci-fi show’s incredible success.
‘The Way of Water’s MCU Easter egg proves the battle between ‘Avatar’ and ‘Endgame’ is far from over
It’s been a long time coming, but Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to swim into cinemas this December. The cinematic landscape has changed so much since the first Avatar released back in 2009, with the then-nascent MCU having grown exponentially to dominate the movie world by this point. Back when Avengers: Endgame dropped in 2019, for instance, it sparked a bitter battle between Marvel and Avatar for the title of the world’s highest-grossing movie.
A thrilling new cosmic horror with an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes score is now streaming
One of horror’s best new creative duos has continued an excellent hot streak with their latest film, proving themselves as the best up-and-comers once again. Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson’s new film Something in the Dirt had an excellent reception during its run at movie festivals but is now available for home entertainment. If you enjoy an exceptionally minimalist science fiction horror film, this is most definitely for you.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ reviews mostly, but not unanimously, praise the frothy festive hijinks
As the latest weapon in the arsenal of the world’s biggest franchise, Marvel Studios Special Presentations deliver one-off stories set in the cinematic universe that are capable of tackling any genre, with literally any characters capable of stepping into the spotlight. Werewolf by Night aimed for the supernatural, but it sounds as though The Guardians of the Galaxy Special targets the light and frothy.
