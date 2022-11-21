Read full article on original website
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar From Goose At Hy-Vee This Week
This Friday, November 25th come out to the West Kimberly Hy-Vee in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar!. Stop out and hang out with Goose, but only from 8am-10am, to get your calendar on the day of the release!. Black Friday...
ourquadcities.com
Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
iowapublicradio.org
3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal. He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait. HyVee...
espnquadcities.com
Demolition of Downtown Rock Island Parking Garage Starts Monday
Looks like downtown Rock Island is about to get a bit of a facelift. According to a recent press release, "demolition of the downtown parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after November 27th will be removed at the owner's expense.
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down
Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
WQAD
Outrage over Rock Island High School's unusable pool sparks conversations at board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dozens of parents, residents and coaches flooded Rock Island School District's Board Meeting Tuesday night, bringing their concerns about the unusable pool inside of the high school. The pool has been out of commission for about a year. Right now, swimmers and coaches travel between...
Geneseo small businesses optimistic over holiday sales
GENESEO, Ill. — With holiday shopping underway, local stores in Geneseo are expecting good sales in the 2022 year despite inflation and competition from larger retailers. Local businesses said they order product as early as January to ensure variety and stock is available for customers in the holiday rush.
wvik.org
The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun
It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into tree
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
2 men arrested in Oklahoma City for September death of Davenport 17-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Quad City men have been arrested in Oklahoma City in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island, according to a news release. Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree murder, with a bond set at...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
