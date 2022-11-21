ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
LE CLAIRE, IA
espnquadcities.com

Demolition of Downtown Rock Island Parking Garage Starts Monday

Looks like downtown Rock Island is about to get a bit of a facelift. According to a recent press release, "demolition of the downtown parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after November 27th will be removed at the owner's expense.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

WQAD

Geneseo small businesses optimistic over holiday sales

GENESEO, Ill. — With holiday shopping underway, local stores in Geneseo are expecting good sales in the 2022 year despite inflation and competition from larger retailers. Local businesses said they order product as early as January to ensure variety and stock is available for customers in the holiday rush.
GENESEO, IL
wvik.org

The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun

It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
starvedrock.media

Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire

Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
PRINCETON, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire

A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
TAMPICO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in East Moline accident, house struck

One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into tree

A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
starvedrock.media

Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6

Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
