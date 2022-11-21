Read full article on original website
Cerence Inc expected to post a loss of 23 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Cerence Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 29. * The Burlington Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.8% decrease in revenue to $56.053 million from $98.08 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52.00 million and $58.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Cerence Inc is for a loss of 23 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cerence Inc is $25, above its last closing price of $16.59. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.43 0.42 0.43 Beat 1.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.34 0.33 Missed -3.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.57 0.56 0.66 Beat 16.9 Jun. 0.55 0.54 0.62 Beat 13.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.52 0.52 0.69 Beat 31.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.35 0.34 0.61 Beat 77.5 This summary was machine generated November 25 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
Which 2 ASX-listed technology penny stocks are raising capital? | Kalkine Media
Pearl Global (ASX: PG1) announces that it has received binding commitments to raise up to $6.82 million through a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 454.7 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.015 per New Share. EP&T Global (ASX: EPX) announces the launch of a capital raising at an offer price of A$0.025 per new ordinary share to raise approximately A$5.0 million. Watch this show to know more.
Stock Market
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil. September 21, 2018 09:41 AM AEST |. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |
Why is Jiayin Group (JFIN) stock soaring in morning trading today?
The JFIN stock was up nearly 10 per cent in the morning trading on November 23. The company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday. Revenue of Jiayin Group Inc. surged 55 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. The stocks of the major Chinese...
Market Updates
Australian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, even as investors remain upbeat on the US Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates.
BRIEF-Marley Spoon Says Launch Of A$22.8M Entitlement Offer
* FOLLOWING OFFER, PRO FORMA NET DEBT REDUCES BY AT LEAST UNDERWRITTEN AMOUNT OF A$14.6 MILLION. * EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN TRADING HALT UNTIL START OF TRADING ON NOV 28. * OFFER UNDERTAKEN TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL TO CONTINUE TO FUND OPERATIONS, AMONG OTHERS. * ENTITLEMENT OFFER VIA ISSUE...
What’s driving BrainChip’s (ASX:BRN) shares higher on ASX today?
The share price of BrainChip rose almost 3% today, 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November. On 20 November, the company appointed Nandan Nayampally as its chief marketing officer. In the morning trading session, shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) jumped 2.877% higher despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. Following the rise, one share of BrainChip was valued at AU$0.715 on the ASX as of 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November 2022. Shares of BrainChip were also outperforming its technology sector peers around the same time.
Why is Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) in the news today?
Regis Resources held its annual general meeting on 24 November 2022. The company has registered a record gold production of 437koz in FY2022. Regis has marked an EBITDA of AU$336 million in FY2022. Australia-based gold producer and explorer Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL), held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today (24...
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX tech penny stocks to watch in Q4
In Q2 2022, Pivotree’s revenue was C$ 26.43 million. POET’s sales in Q3 2022 were noted at US$ 0.23 million. In Q3 2022, Wecommerce’s adjusted EBITDA was reported at C$ 1.9 million. Canada’s technology sector consists of companies that deal in consumer electronics, software, electronic components, cloud...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Tyro’s (ASX:TYR) profit up 57% in FY23; shares gain
In its annual general meeting and trading update, Tyro Payments stated that it had had a ‘very strong start' to FY23. Tyro shared that its results to 31 October 2022 are trending towards the top end of guidance provided on 10 October 2022. The gross profit is likely to...
Abacus Property (ASX:ABP) affirms distribution guidance, shares fall
Abacus Property is expected to distribute dividend of 18.4 cents per share in FY23. The company ended the first quarter of FY23 at gearing of 6%. Diversified property group Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) on Wednesday (23 November 2022) affirmed its payout guidance for the financial year 2023 (FY23) while sharing an annual general meeting 2022 update. In addition to this, the group has provided an operational update for the first quarter of FY23.
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) announces 64% increase in Flanagan Bore MRE, shares jump
Black Canyon, focused on its Flanagan Bore Manganese Project, has continued its recent successes with its exploration works. In the latest update, the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Flanagan Bore soared by 64% to stand at a total of 171 Mt @ 10.3% Mn containing 18Mt of manganese. High confidence...
S.African tech investor Naspers first-half profit slumps 93%
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Naspers Ltd said on Wednesday its interim profit slipped 93% as the technology investor increased funding of its businesses and also due to a lower contribution of profit from its biggest investment Tencent. The Cape Town-based firm reported a headline earnings per share of 24...
LIVE MARKETS-Stocks open mixed, Black Friday sales in focus
U.S. equity indexes open mixed; Dow best performer. Nov 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOCKS OPEN MIXED, BLACK FRIDAY SALES IN FOCUS (1000 EST/1500 GMT) U.S. stocks opened mixed on...
Kalkine Media lists green energy stocks to watch in December
Sunrun posted a Q3 2022 net earning assets of US$ 5.1 billion. Bloom Energy posted a record revenue of US$ 292.3 million in Q3 2022. Canadian Solar Inc has a market cap of US$ 2.35 billion. The US is keen on ending its dependence on other nations for green energy,...
