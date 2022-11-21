ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF: Prosecutor's house shot at in Green Township

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township police are investigating after a Hamilton County prosecutor's home was shot at last week. Officials said the shooting happened just before midnight on Nov. 17. "The shooting is suspected to be in retaliation in relation to recent court proceedings,"...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

