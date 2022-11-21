ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Kevin Bacon opens up on finally getting to pay off one of the MCU’s longest-running gags

Ever since Kevin Bacon was first name-dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy, there was an air of inevitability surrounding the actor’s eventual involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. He couldn’t play a fictional character, though, after it was firmly established that the star of Footloose was a very...
Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Denzel Washington is trending, and all of America just had one collective heart attack

Seeing one of your favorite celebrities make an unexpected appearance on Twitter’s trending column often means something awful has happened. So, when Denzel Washington, universally regarded as one of the world’s finest actors, randomly popped up on the list an hour or so ago, a nation held its breath.
The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare

Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ celebrates its birthday with crossovers aplenty as The Rock admits he’s not the real star of ‘Black Adam’

This Wednesday marks a very special day for sci-fi fans as it just so happens that it’s Doctor Who Day. Yes, 59 years ago today, the TARDIS first appeared on our screens, changing the shape of television in the process. Thankfully, we’ve been treated to some exciting news over in the Whoniverse to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, The Rock comes clean over the real best part of Black Adam while an attempt to defend J.J. Abrams backfires in the most spectacular way.
Bambi set to follow Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch by ruining childhoods as the star of a horror movie

We could be in the early stages of a troublesome cinematic trend capable of ruining the childhoods of multiple generations, with public domain properties everyone knows and loves being reinvented as brutal R-rated horror movies. In a turn of events that we most definitely didn’t see coming, Bambi could be next in line to swap wholesome family entertainment for buckets of blood.
‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
Chris Hemsworth’s dream vision for the final ‘Thor’ movie might’ve been found in epic fan art

There is no denying that Thor: Love and Thunder tipped the scale in favor of those MCU fans who had been calling Phase Four a far cry from the excellence exhibited by the likes of Avengers: Endgame. The general sentiment recently gained some official weight after Chris Hemsworth seemingly lobbed indirect comments at director Taika Waititi for creating a subpar film. Apparently, that’s all disgruntled fans needed to put their imagination—which now seems to be backed by Hemsworth harboring similar feelings—to good use by envisioning the kind of Thor we want to see next.
When will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ be released? New ‘Harry Potter’ game, explained

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Harry Potter video game where aspiring wizards will be able to attend Hogwarts, take classes, and explore the Wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. The game has confirmed that Rowling had little involvement in the game’s development and that she didn’t write the game’s story. This gave a small sense of relief to those who aren’t keen to support the author due to her controversial comments.
A fascinating apocalyptic mystery barricades itself against the oncoming streaming storm

The majority of post-apocalyptic tales that manage to find a major audience tend to be star-studded thrillers, effects-heavy blockbusters, or high concept stories that promise to put a brand new spin on a well-worn formula. Deviating from that template, Joshua Wong’s The Calm Beyond looked inward to focus on a solitary character coming to grips with the end of the world.

