COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State's Lauren Ohlinger and Paige Bartsch have been named to the Mountain West Women's Volleyball All-Conference Team, while Annie Kaminski earned honorable mention status, as announced by the league office on Wednesday. Ohlinger and Bartsch joined 16 other student-athletes from across the league who made up the 18-member squad as selected by the conference's head coaches. Kaminski was one of six to receive honorable mention recognition.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO