Taylor Swift Fan Claims They Were Charged 14 Times for Tickets They Didn’t Even Get
A fan who was trying to purchase Taylor Swift tickets was allegedly charged 14 times — and she didn't even get the tickets. Swift fans have been struggling with "The Great War" of getting tickets to the singer's upcoming The Eras Tour over the last couple days. In a...
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Really Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines
Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now. In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
Reddit Slams ‘Rude and Entitled’ Woman for Complaining Celebrity Wouldn’t Take Photo With Her Daughter
A woman on Reddit is being criticized for her "entitled" behavior following a chance celebrity meeting that didn't go her way. "My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store," the woman wrote via Reditt's popular AITA subforum.
Taylor Swift Tour Sale Chaos Prompts U.S. Senate Hearing About Ticketmaster
Congress is officially holding a hearing regarding the practices of live music juggernaut Ticketmaster after backlash stemming from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour pre-sale. The news comes after the New York Times reported Nov. 18 that the Justice Department was opening an antitrust investigation against Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster.
Bhad Bhabie Blasts Blackfishing Accusations: ‘Sad and Weird’
Bhad Bhabie's latest Instagram post has sparked new accusations of blackfishing. In the video, the social media star also known as Danielle Bregoli can be seen sporting a black turtleneck and gold chain with brand new blonde hair as well as what appears to be a noticeably darker complexion, among other seemingly new features.
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir
Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Fans Criticize Charli D’Amelio for Supposedly Stealing Dixie D’Amelio’s Music Career Thunder
You might be surprised to hear that some fans are criticizing the D'Amelio family for the launch of Charli D'Amelio's music career. On Oct. 26, Charli released her debut single, "If You Ask Me To," which was co-written by the TikTok star and two other songwriters. The song came with...
Fans Roast ‘BBL Drake’ for ‘Flirty’ 21 Savage ‘Rich Flex’ Chorus
Drake and 21 Savage's new collaborative album Her Loss was released Nov. 4. Fans are loving the new music from the rapper duo, but there's one song in particular has fans making viral videos on TikTok. "Rich Flex" has become the subject of videos trolling the "In My Feelings" rapper...
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Had Negative Affect on Her Acting Career
Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career. Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye. "After this whole big relationship and...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
