Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems

Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Really Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines

Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now. In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Reddit Slams ‘Rude and Entitled’ Woman for Complaining Celebrity Wouldn’t Take Photo With Her Daughter

A woman on Reddit is being criticized for her "entitled" behavior following a chance celebrity meeting that didn't go her way. "My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store," the woman wrote via Reditt's popular AITA subforum.
Taylor Swift Tour Sale Chaos Prompts U.S. Senate Hearing About Ticketmaster

Congress is officially holding a hearing regarding the practices of live music juggernaut Ticketmaster after backlash stemming from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour pre-sale. The news comes after the New York Times reported Nov. 18 that the Justice Department was opening an antitrust investigation against Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster.
Bhad Bhabie Blasts Blackfishing Accusations: ‘Sad and Weird’

Bhad Bhabie's latest Instagram post has sparked new accusations of blackfishing. In the video, the social media star also known as Danielle Bregoli can be seen sporting a black turtleneck and gold chain with brand new blonde hair as well as what appears to be a noticeably darker complexion, among other seemingly new features.
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!

The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

