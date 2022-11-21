ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 35 cents to $79.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 17 cents to $87.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.50 a gallon. December natural gas rose 48 cents to $6.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,739.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents $20.87 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.17 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0240 from $1.0331.

