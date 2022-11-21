Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20
While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
453,650 Ford F-150 pickups recalled because windshield wipers may fail
Ford is recalling nearly a half-million F-150 pickups because their windshield wiper motors could fail. No injuries or accidents have been connected to the issue.
CarBuzz.com
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
China regulator says Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
Carscoops
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta Is Now Available To Everyone In North America
Car drivers came one step closer to obsolescence last night with the appearance of one single tweet from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO used his new business to tell the world that the EV company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software is now available to any owner of a compatible car in North America. The feature can be ordered from the car’s infotainment screen, provided the owner has already paid for the tech.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Carscoops
Tesla Owner Ordered To Apologize And Pay Carmaker $1,400 In China For Calling Model X A “Suicide Toy”
The owner of a Tesla Model X in China will have to pay the electric automaker 10,000 RMB (~$1,400) for calling his SUV a “killing” or “suicide toy.”. The owner of the Model X, Mr. Wen, has long asserted that while he was driving his vehicle from Fuyang to Zhenghou, the brakes failed and it quickly decelerated from 100 km/h (62 mph) to 60 km/h (48 mph) without his input. He spoke with various Chinese media outlets about his experience where he labelled the Model X as a “suicide toy.” Tesla’s Chinese media relations arm took notice and went after Mr. Wen suing him.
Carscoops
Canadian Kia Dealer Asks Customer To Pay $1,800 Markup Despite Worksheet Agreement
Randy Lowry says he was disappointed, to put it mildly, when a Kia dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, asked him to pay a $2,400 CAD ($1,793 USD at current exchange rates) charge on top of the price of the new Kia Telluride he was looking to buy. That added fee...
Carscoops
VW CEO Thinks Autonomous Cars Will Go Mainstream By 2030 Despite Challenges
Most modern vehicles come fitted with a plethora of advanced driver-assistance systems but we are still waiting for full autonomous tech to arrive. According to VW CEO, Thomas Schäfer, this won’t take long, since he estimates that autonomous VW cars will go mainstream on a global scale by the end of this decade, starting with LCVs.
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Tesla recalls over 300,000 vehicles over taillight glitch
Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision.Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps are not affected by the software problem, the company said.The automaker said it is releasing an online software update that will fix the problem.The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.Tesla became aware of the problem last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the U.S., that their vehicle taillamps were not illuminating. The company completed an investigation into the problem earlier this month.Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 14. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting Nov. 6.As of Nov. 14, Tesla had received three warranty claims due to the problem, but was not aware of any related crashes or injuries related to the glitch, according to the documents.
Carscoops
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Carscoops
Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat
Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
Carscoops
Lotus Spied Testing Its Upcoming Electric Sedan In China
Lotus is in the midst of a dramatic transformation rarely seen in the automotive industry, transitioning from a manufacturer of lightweight sports cars into one that produces luxurious, high-performing electric vehicles. This is their latest creation. Spied testing in China for the first time earlier this month, what you’re looking...
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Teslas Could Be Getting Apple Music In The Near Future
After years of being without it, Tesla looks to be adding a certain music streaming service to their vehicles in the not-too-distant future: Apple Music. The feature was spotted on a new Model S at the Petersen Museum’s Tesla exhibit by Twitter user Aaron Cash. The display car in the exhibit features a fully operational infotainment system, and upon playing with it, it was found that it came loaded with Apple Music.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
Carscoops
Wiesmann CEO Gives Project Thunderball The Walkaround Treatment, Reveals A Handful Of New Details
Wiesmann introduced an electric roadster, known as Project Thunderball, earlier this year and now the company has released additional details ahead of its launch in 2024. The model rides on a bespoke aluminum spaceframe architecture and features a T-shaped 92 kWh (gross) Li-ion NMC battery pack, which weighs 1,102 lbs (500 kg) and enables the roadster to travel approximately 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Wiesmann notes the battery’s capacity is similar to what’s found on electric sedans and crossovers, and this enables the roadster to “bridge the gap from a pure short-trip leisure car to a serious weekend car.”
Comments / 0