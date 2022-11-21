ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

#30. Hot Springs, AR metro area

By Sharon Day // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954

- Total homes sold: 21

- Median sale price: $245,000

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Rainy Thanksgiving! More rain Saturday

A rainy Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the 50s. The rain will start to taper off this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 54°. The rain chance goes down tonight and tomorrow, but will come back big again Saturday. Another inch or more of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain on top of what we get today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Hembree: Malvern ‘putting up a lot of points’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show

Ahead of Warren’s quarterfinal round game of the 2022 4A State Playoffs where the Warren Lumberjacks will face-off against Malvern, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
MALVERN, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Silver Alert activated for a 87-year-old from Bald Knob

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police have activated a silver alert requested by White County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. William Paul Barner has been missing from Bald Knob since 4 p.m. Wednesday. Barner is described as five foot seven inches, has brown eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
