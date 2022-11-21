NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $30,490,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-9-2
(two, nine, two)
Pick 3 Evening
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
Pick 4 Day
6-2-3-7
(six, two, three, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
1-1-8-4
(one, one, eight, four)
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
05-07-10-26-35
(five, seven, ten, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
