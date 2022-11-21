The It List: 'Shaq' charts upbringing and career of basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, 'Dangerous Breed' tells strange story of wrestler and cat breeder Teddy Hart, 'The Last Dolphin King' doc explores shocking death of a renowned dolphin trainer and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 21, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 21-27, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Shaq puts on a show in the NBA star's new HBO docuseries

Two years after The Last Dance made long-retired basketball icon Michael Jordan an internet meme-machine, HBO's Shaq looks to do the same thing for Shaquille O'Neal. The multi-part docuseries features the former NBA superstar — and occasional movie actor — sounding off about his life and career, alongside vintage '90s footage of his on-court appearances. Expect O'Neal to be his typically unfiltered and unapologetic self as he revisits his personal and professional highs and lows. "I was just dreaming about being rich," he says of his childhood hopes, and admits that he wasn't shy about "punch[ing] you in the face" if you dared to talk trash about his skills. Here's hoping he shows off some of those old-school Shaq Fu moves. — Ethan Alter

Shaq premieres Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

STREAM IT: Meet the mysterious, cat-obsessed Teddy Hart in Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.

Peacock's new series traces how filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spent 10 years working on what he thought would be "the next big hit reality show" following pro-wrestler and Persian show cat breeder Teddy Hart. "After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes," the show's description states. "As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protégé and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler goes missing." So Kroetsch's reality show quickly turns into a missing person's investigation to find Fiddler, which culminates with "a dramatic current-day confrontation with Teddy Hart."

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. premieres Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: The beloved mouse goes on a new holiday adventure in Mickey Saves Christmas

Before you watch Mickey's Christmas Carol, or any of Disney's many holiday movies and shows, again, catch the company's latest stop-motion special, which stars Mickey, of course, as well as Minnie Mouse and all their familiar friends. The plot in this one centers around the gang's attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas, until Pluto causes Santa to lose all his presents, and sends everyone to the North Pole in an attempt to rescue the holiday by finding the true meaning of it. In this exclusive clip, watch Mickey, Minnie, Donald and the other adorable characters gather for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree, which includes elaborate decorations and an opportunity to sit with, ahem, Goofy Claus. Directed by David H. Brooks (Ultra City Smiths), the half-hour special features original music from Laura Schein and Ben Zeadman (Honor Society) and performances by Disney vet Brock Powell and his real-life love, the Young and the Restless actress Camryn Grimes, as the Clauses. — Raechal Shewfelt

Mickey Saves Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. It streams on Disney+ beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

STREAM IT: The Last Dolphin King unravels the events surrounding an unexpected death

On March 7, 2015, Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero was found dead in a car at the airport in Mallorca, Spain. He had gone missing days earlier. At the time of his disappearance, Barbero had been expected to start a big job at the Georgia Aquarium soon, but that had been put on hold after a video was released that accused him of abusing the marine mammals with which he worked, a charge that Barbero's former employer had denied. Netflix's latest true-crime documentary, which features footage of Barbero at work with the dolphins, explores the many unanswered questions that remained. — R.S.

The Last Dolphin King premieres Friday, Nov. 25 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Float along with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade before feasting on turkey

You don't have to shiver outside of Central Park to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual Turkey Day event will air live on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon ET, as oversized floats navigate their way through Midtown Manhattan's canyon of skyscrapers. Look for Funko's Baby Yoda float, as well as old favorites like Snoopy and Ronald McDonald. Music will be provided by the cast of Peacock's upcoming Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, as well as Big Time Rush and Dionne Warwick. After watching all that walking, you'll definitely have worked up an appetite. — E.A.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

WATCH IT: Sony Pictures Classics celebrates 30 years with boxed set of favorites on 4K

How do you know you're a cinephile? You can explain the difference between Sony Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics — and probably even name a handful of titles released by the latter. Founded in 1992 by Michael Barker, Tom Bernard and Marcie Bloom, Sony's arthouse-minded distribution arm is celebrating 30 years in service with a new boxed set that features 11 of their most famous titles. Those include Jean-Pierre Jeunet's surrealistic treat The City of Lost Children; Tom Tykwer's pulsating Run, Lola, Run; Ang Lee's martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Luca Guadagnino's peachy sensation Call Me By Your Name. A great holiday present for the film buff in your life. — Kevin Polowy

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection releases Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Lizzo brings the Love this Thanksgiving

Filmed over the past three years during pop star and body-positivity champion Lizzo's Cuz I Love You global tour and the making of her latest Grammy-nominated album, Special, the documentary Love, Lizzo explores "the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself." It's about damn time Lizzo got her own doc! — Lyndsey Parker

Love, Lizzo premieres Thursday, Nov. 24 on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: The wrenching All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is one of the year's best films

Laura Poitras's award-winning documentary is both a eulogy and a rousing call to action, all couched within the remarkable life story of one woman: pioneering photographer Nan Goldin. Moving back and forth in time with Goldin as the movie's guide, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed depicts her turbulent childhood and entry into the now-vanished bohemian art world of New York of the late '70s. Meanwhile, in the present day, she spearheads a movement to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic that claimed thousands of lives — of which Goldin was nearly one. Those may sound like different stories, but the power of the film lies in the subtle ways that Poitras connects her subject's past tragedies to her current activism. The narrative culminates with a finale that's both triumphant and tear-inducing as the Sacklers face some measure of justice, but the cost of their actions will never truly be repaid. — E.A.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premieres Wednesday, Nov. 23 in theaters.

STREAM IT: Get to snappin' as Wednesday debuts

The famously morbid teen is going out on her own in this Netflix series that follows her to Nevermore Academy, where she gets up to adventures that include untangling a mystery that her parents, Gomez and Morticia, were locked in decades ago and ending a killing spree. Just like the original TV series from the 1960s and, probably more familiar to today's audiences, the '90s movies, this show is both creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky. Fans of that big-screen iteration will appreciate that Christina Ricci, the actress who played Wednesday then, appears here, alongside the new title character, who's played by Scream's Jenna Ortega. The cast also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. — R.S.

Wednesday premieres Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Netflix.

HEAR IT: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tear it up at the Fillmore

For a glorious month in 1997, at the height of their powers, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers took over as the house band at San Francisco's storied Fillmore. While much of the 20-show stand has made the rounds in bootleg form of varying quality over the past decade, this 58-track deluxe set is a sonic marvel cherrypicking the best of the Heartbreakers' residency in a lovingly packaged box. Along with greatest hits and deep cuts ("Heartbreakers Beach Party," anyone?), the band rips through elemental covers of the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and the Kinks, and are joined for mini sets by the likes of Byrds frontman Roger McGuinn and blues god John Lee Hooker. — Marcus Errico

Live at the Fillmore (1997) is available Friday, Nov. 25 in multiple configurations at Amazon and other music retailers.

WATCH IT: Malcolm X celebrates 30 years with Criterion Collection release

How under-appreciated was Spike Lee's masterful biopic Malcolm X when it came out 30 years ago? The film garnered a measly two Oscar nominations, for Denzel Washington's mighty portrayal of the hardscrabble Civil Rights leader, and Ruth E. Carter's costume design. Lee was not wrong when he told us during a 2016 Director's Reel interview that Washington's loss to Al Pacino (a legend in his own right, obviously, but who was winning a "legacy" Oscar) was a "mockery." The film remains one of Lee's best, and gets its due this week with a 4K Ultra HD Criterion Collection release with bonus features including audio commentary, new interviews, deleted scenes and the feature-length 1972 documentary Malcolm X. — K.P.

Malcolm X: The Criterion Collection releases Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Warner Bros. drops four contemporary Christmas classics on 4K Ultra HD

As we discussed with Ryan Reynolds recently, there are ultimately only two fates you're looking at when making a new Christmas movie: Becoming a classic that's played by the masses every year, or disappearing into the abyss. Warner Bros. has upgraded four of the more recent Christmas contemporary classics to 4K Ultra HD this month, and it's proof how rare they are. Look at their release years and they come on average once a decade. There's A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Elf (2003) and The Polar Express (2004). In related news, Warner Bros. really knows how to make good Christmas movies. — K.P.

A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, Elf and The Polar Express are now available on 4K Ultra HD. Buy them on Amazon.

HEAR IT: The Cure’s fans are getting their Wish

This Black Friday, Cure fans will be in love, as the seminal post-punk Rock & Roll Hall of Famers release the 30th-anniversary deluxe Wish boxed set. Newly remastered by frontman Robert Smith at Abbey Road Studios, the triple-CD, 45-song package, which is also available on double-vinyl and as a limited-edition cassette, includes 24 previously unreleased tracks and four "Lost Wishes" instrumentals. On its release day at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, Smith will also celebrate with a Twitter listening party, tweeting commentary of the classic album from his dressing room after the Cure's concert in Amsterdam. Wishes do come true! — L.P.

Wish (30th Anniversary Edition) by the Cure is available Friday, Nov. 25 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: Relive Hollywood's not-so golden era with Lady Director

Joyce Chopra was the Ava DuVernay, the Kathryn Bigelow and the Sofia Coppola of her day. She began her film career in the '70s, long before the birth of the #MeToo movement. After working with pioneering documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker, she branched out on her own with movies such as Smooth Talk, with Laura Dern and Treat Williams, and The Lemon Sisters, with Diane Keaton and Carol Kane. In her new memoir, Chopra looks back on all that's happened in her extraordinary career, sharing stories about Hollywood producers who were unwilling to work with a woman director, including "bruising encounters" with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and the late Sydney Pollack, plus her friendships with notable names such as Dern, late film star Gene Wilder and playwright/Marilyn Monroe ex Arthur Miller, who died in 2005. — R.S.

Lady Director is available Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Amazon and other bookstores.

PLAY IT: Spend some quality tabletop time with the Rose family

Grab your fruit wine and artisanal cat-hair scarves! The new Schitt's Creek game, Love That Journey, is here to making your post-Thanksgiving dinner party one to remember. Relive awkward moments from the Canadian comedy's six-season run with up to eight of your guests and ask yourselves, "What would Alexis and/or Moira do?" Play your cards right, and you'll exit the town of Schitt's Creek a winner. Moria's hat collection not included. — E.A.

Love That Journey is available at most major retailers, including Amazon.

READ IT: Get cult-y with TCM Underground

Classic movies don't have to be stuffy prestige pictures. TCM Underground — the latest book from the film lovers at Turner Classic Movies — profiles 50 of the kookiest, craziest cult movies ever made. From horror pictures like Blacula and Ganja & Hess to kiddie flicks like Mac and Me and The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, these entires offer behind the scenes stories and offbeat facts about these oddball movies. — E.A.

TCM Underground is available at most major booksellers, including Amazon.