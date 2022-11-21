Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
(Our Auto Expert) – Over the last 30 years, three-row SUVs have continued to evolve to meet customer demands. They offer more room, technology, and the all-new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, more horsepower than some modern-day supercars. This hotrod SUV makes nearly 700 horsepower and comes with a six-figure price tag.
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you?
At the heart of the Escalade-v is Cadillac’s legendary 6.2-liter supercharged V8, and what’s unique about this engine is that it’s hand-built at GM’s performance build center in Bowling green, Kentucky, the same assembly plant where the corvette is manufactured.
Cadillac’s engineers fine-tuned the driving experience using specially tuned adaptive dampers and air springs. There are several driving modes to choose from, ranging from touring to towing, but our favorite is V-mode. Since when are the words full-size SUV and launch control ever in the same sentence? This mode allows the Escalade-V to launch from 0-60 in under 4.4-seconds.
As expected with any Cadillac, luxury is at the forefront, and the Escalade-V is no exception. Platinum trim interior and dark accents make for a premium atmosphere, along with semi-aniline leather featured on all three rows. Optional is Cadillac’s hands-free driver-assistance technology called supercruise, which uses real-time cameras, sensors, and GPS technology to allow drivers a hands-free driving experience on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads.
The all-new escalade-v is everything a Cadillac embodies. Luxury, technology, and performance. Starting MSRP of $149,990. Available later this year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
