Laramie, WY

A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
Former CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to Speak at UW

Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), will discuss the past, present and future of the ski industry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the University of Wyoming. His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker...
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work

Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
Cheyenne Mayor Shares Plans for Hynds Building, Hole

A historic building in downtown Cheyenne that has been largely vacant since the late 1980s could soon be home to apartments, office and retail space, and possibly even a restaurant, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins, who shared the plans for the Hynds Building in his Mayor's Minute column Friday, says...
Cheyenne residents could have snowy Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is the possibility of a snowy Thanksgiving for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 23, has a 20% chance of snow after noon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before increasing to 25–35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. There will be a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., with a low of 21 and cloudy skies. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
UW Trustees Move Forward On President Seidel’s Evaluation

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has reviewed input from UW faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders as it evaluates the performance of President Ed Seidel. The feedback was in response to a survey conducted earlier this semester. The president’s initial three-year contract, which began July 1, 2020, called...
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Prepares for 2023 Season

Rodeo, PBR Team Series, Carnival Armbands, and Gift Cards on sale December 1. Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) will put tickets for the 2023 event on sale December 1. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, Carnival Armbands and Gift Cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale. Tickets go on sale December 1 at 9 a.m. MT at www.cfdrodeo.com, and by calling (307) 778-7222.
New Development Projects Map

This new map will replace the Google Map that was previously being used. To view the map, please visit the Planning and Development Department’s webpage www.cheyennecity.org/panda and scroll down until you see the Informational Maps header. From there, simply click on Development Projects, and the map will appear. You can also access the map by using the following link: Development Projects Map.
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning

November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.
Laramie, WY

