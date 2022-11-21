CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is the possibility of a snowy Thanksgiving for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 23, has a 20% chance of snow after noon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before increasing to 25–35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. There will be a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., with a low of 21 and cloudy skies. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO