Read full article on original website
Related
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to Speak at UW
Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), will discuss the past, present and future of the ski industry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the University of Wyoming. His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work
Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
Cheyenne Mayor Shares Plans for Hynds Building, Hole
A historic building in downtown Cheyenne that has been largely vacant since the late 1980s could soon be home to apartments, office and retail space, and possibly even a restaurant, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins, who shared the plans for the Hynds Building in his Mayor's Minute column Friday, says...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents could have snowy Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is the possibility of a snowy Thanksgiving for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 23, has a 20% chance of snow after noon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before increasing to 25–35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. There will be a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., with a low of 21 and cloudy skies. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
capcity.news
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
myhits106.com
UW Trustees Move Forward On President Seidel’s Evaluation
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has reviewed input from UW faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders as it evaluates the performance of President Ed Seidel. The feedback was in response to a survey conducted earlier this semester. The president’s initial three-year contract, which began July 1, 2020, called...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Prepares for 2023 Season
Rodeo, PBR Team Series, Carnival Armbands, and Gift Cards on sale December 1. Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) will put tickets for the 2023 event on sale December 1. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, Carnival Armbands and Gift Cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale. Tickets go on sale December 1 at 9 a.m. MT at www.cfdrodeo.com, and by calling (307) 778-7222.
cheyennecity.org
New Development Projects Map
This new map will replace the Google Map that was previously being used. To view the map, please visit the Planning and Development Department’s webpage www.cheyennecity.org/panda and scroll down until you see the Informational Maps header. From there, simply click on Development Projects, and the map will appear. You can also access the map by using the following link: Development Projects Map.
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning
November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.
oilcity.news
Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man charged with running over officer’s foot, catalytic converter theft, fleeing in stolen vehicle
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
Comments / 0