Zanesville, OH

#9. Zanesville, OH metro area

The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.937

- Total homes sold: 15

- Median sale price: $140,000

myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
ycitynews.com

Sheetz coming to New Concord

A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
NEW CONCORD, OH
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds

Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Pickle fever hits Mohican again

LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

