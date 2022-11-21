9. Zanesville, OH metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
ycitynews.com
Sheetz coming to New Concord
A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
orbitmediaonline.com
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall Preparing for Black Friday and The Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – After Thursday’s Thanksgiving feasts, many will make their lists, check them twice, and head out Friday for a day of shopping filled with sales, specials, and everything in between. With one of the biggest shopping days of the year on the horizon, Colony Sqaure Mall...
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
WOUB
New grant program offers big money for transformational change in Appalachian Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Half a billion dollars has a way of getting people’s attention. Representatives from local governments, nonprofit groups and other community organizations packed a large room for a recent presentation in Athens on how to get some of this money. The funds are being distributed...
columbusunderground.com
Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund
Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
ashlandsource.com
Pickle fever hits Mohican again
LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
