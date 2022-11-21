ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX2Now

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

2 women running every street in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
PERRYVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident

A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
CEDAR HILL, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences

Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items worth about $19,800 stolen from Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth $19,800 from a home in the 4700 block of Tishomingo Road north of Hillsboro. It looked like the culprit forced open a basement window to get inside the home, authorities reported. The theft happened between 8 a.m....
HILLSBORO, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sonic Returning To Sullivan

Demolition crews began razing the former Hardee’s building today to make way for a new Sonic drive-in. The building was last occupied by Missouri Title Loans. Prior to being Hardee’s the location also served the Burger Chef chain.
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSOURI STATE
