Larry Brown Sports

Conor McGregor shaved his beard and looks so weird

Conor McGregor has long been one of the most recognizable figures in the fighting world, but picking the former UFC champion out of a crowd might be a difficult task now. McGregor recently shaved off the beard that he has had for years. One particular photo he shared on Twitter this week showed how wildly different he looks.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts

Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
tjrwrestling.net

Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
nodq.com

Wrestler was allegedly paid just $100 for Wrestlemania appearance because Vince McMahon got mad at him

During his podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell told a story involving former PG-13 member J. C. Ice and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 13 in 1997…. “And you know what he [J.C. Ice] got paid on that pay-per-view because Vince got mad at him for being an idiot? $100. That’s what he actually got paid. Even managers back in those days, you’d get at least five, six, or seven thousand dollars just to walk to the ring. Maybe not that much, but he got mad at him, and he gave him 100 dollars. And what’s Jamie going to do, bitching and complain? He is looking for a spot to get rid of him anyway.”
ringsidenews.com

MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou details knee injury prior to UFC 270 title defense: ‘Everything was designed for me to fall and collapse’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou provided more details about his knee injury heading into his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou, who is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with the promotion, revealed that he tore his ACL and MCL four weeks prior to his unanimous decision victory over Gane in January. “The Predator” underwent surgery in March and is on the road to recovery — potentially for a March date with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which MMA Fighting reported in October on numerous programs, although the bout is nowhere near being done.
bjpenndotcom

Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
wrestlinginc.com

Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise

Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.

