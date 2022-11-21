Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
Conor McGregor shaved his beard and looks so weird
Conor McGregor has long been one of the most recognizable figures in the fighting world, but picking the former UFC champion out of a crowd might be a difficult task now. McGregor recently shaved off the beard that he has had for years. One particular photo he shared on Twitter this week showed how wildly different he looks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
nodq.com
Wrestler was allegedly paid just $100 for Wrestlemania appearance because Vince McMahon got mad at him
During his podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell told a story involving former PG-13 member J. C. Ice and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 13 in 1997…. “And you know what he [J.C. Ice] got paid on that pay-per-view because Vince got mad at him for being an idiot? $100. That’s what he actually got paid. Even managers back in those days, you’d get at least five, six, or seven thousand dollars just to walk to the ring. Maybe not that much, but he got mad at him, and he gave him 100 dollars. And what’s Jamie going to do, bitching and complain? He is looking for a spot to get rid of him anyway.”
MMAmania.com
Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Yardbarker
UFC reportedly sets date for Jon Jones' heavyweight debut, but opponent remains unclear
Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones relinquished his title in May 2020, announcing his desire for the heavyweight scrap instead. But we're only now inching closer to finally seeing him back in the Octagon. On Tuesday, MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported that the UFC wants Jones' heavyweight debut to...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
Curtis Blaydes reacts to potentially being the opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut: “I’ll be ready for 5 rounds of war”
Curtis Blaydes is excited that he could potentially be the man to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time but has still yet to make the move. However, Dana White has confirmed Jones will fight in 2023 and they are targeting March as his return date.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou details knee injury prior to UFC 270 title defense: ‘Everything was designed for me to fall and collapse’
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou provided more details about his knee injury heading into his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou, who is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with the promotion, revealed that he tore his ACL and MCL four weeks prior to his unanimous decision victory over Gane in January. “The Predator” underwent surgery in March and is on the road to recovery — potentially for a March date with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which MMA Fighting reported in October on numerous programs, although the bout is nowhere near being done.
CBS Sports
Conor McGregor faces lawsuit over claims he didn't come up with the idea for Proper Twelve whiskey
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, claiming that he came up with the idea for Proper Twelve -- the UFC star's Irish whiskey. McGregor sold a majority stake for $600 million in April 2021, and Lobov is asking for 5% of the profit. "My client is a...
Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
